Premier League transfer news: Liverpool superstar preparing departure from Anfield, Barcelona star wants Arsenal move and more- May 5, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.39K   //    05 May 2019, 19:06 IST

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Solskjaer fires warning

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that he won’t be afraid to tell his unwanted players to leave the club. Ever since taking over the managerial role on a permanent basis at the Old Trafford, things have not gone well for the Norwegian.

As a result, a lot of players are expected to be the shown the door and the former Manchester United striker has claimed that managing the players is a part of his job and that being ruthless to a player is just something managers have to do and that he is not fearful of it. 

“My job is to work for the club,” he said.

“I have to manage for the club, and manage the players, yes. You give people a chance, but sometimes, you’ve got to be ruthless and say: ‘Sorry but you had your chance.’ I’m not afraid to do that.”

He also stated that lots of talented players want to play for the Red Devils as they are a dream club for anyone but also admits that there are players who prefer playing in the Champions League than just being at the Theatre of dreams.

As a result, he hinted that the latter kind of player might not be the best ones for the club.

“I know Manchester United is something players would love to experience.

"Manchester United will always be a dream for so many. There might be players where Champions League football (solely) matters for them, and they might not be the right people.

"We've got to get it right on the pitch with the ones we have. It's not just about signing players."

