Premier League transfer news: Liverpool could sign world-class Barcelona star on one condition, Manchester United steal signing from Atletico Madrid and more – May 6, 2019

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

All about Everton

That’s a nice start. Isn’t it? It has been a while since a club out of the top six started the proceedings here. Today, we have a lot of reports about Everton and we will begin with Kurt Zouma.

According to BBC pundit Garth Crooks, Everton should do all they can to sign Kurt Zouma on a permanent basis. The defender is on loan from Chelsea and has had a fine season with the Toffees.

“If former Everton captain Leon Osman tells me on Final Score that Kurt Zouma has been one of their best players this season, I have to take the comment very seriously,” he wrote.

“Against Burnley the defender, on loan from Chelsea, completed another clean sheet and looks as if he could remain at Goodison for the foreseeable future. The question now for Chelsea is: How much?”

However, Chelsea might not be so willing to let go of their star considering that they have been slapped with a transfer ban. Indeed, according to Echo, Chelsea are actually keen on bringing the defender back to the Stamford Bridge in the summer.

As a result, Everton’s hopes of landing the star depend on the outcome of Chelsea’s appeal.

Meanwhile, according to reports from France, the Toffees are interested in signing right-back Thomas Meunier from PSG. The report further adds that the French outfit aren’t against the sale of the Belgian but want €30 million for the full-back.

Finally, Football Insider reckon that the Merseyside outfit are eying a double raid on Swansea by attempting to sign Daniel James and Matt Grimes. The pair have seemingly caught the attention of Everton but Swansea are not keen to lose two of their major stars in the same window.

