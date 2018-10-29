×
Premier League transfer news: New Real Madrid boss wants €100 million Premier League star and more - October 29, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
Rumors
266   //    29 Oct 2018, 21:27 IST

Premier League clubs: beware!
Premier League clubs: beware!

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! The day after the Clasico is usually quiet because it is the silence before the storm hits in the transfer market.

The Galacticos are wounded and that only means they will go berserk in the market the moment they have the opportunity – and that is something that impacts the Premier League as well.

Here are the top stories of the day.

#5 London

Arsenal have started the season really well under new manager Unai Emery but there is still a lot of work to do as their squad doesn’t look as good as the top three of England.

Nevertheless, this won’t coerce head of football Raul Sanllehi into making big deals in the winter. According to him, he is not much of a believer in the January window as it shouldn’t be necessary to use it if the summer plans go right.

"I don't believe much in the winter window," he said. "There are exceptions but if you have the right planification in the summer and the team are performing at the level you expect, you should not go to that window or try to avoid it,” he said.

He stated that the only thing January window is good for is to take emergency actions, especially in the case of injuries.

"It’s there for emergencies, a big injury or if something is really not working and you need to recover there. I give much more importance to the summer windows."

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, who is on loan from Real Madrid, has stated that he talking about making his move permanent is a bit premature at this point.

‘It’s too early for these questions (about a permanent transfer), I am here and very happy,’ Kovacic said.

Umid Kumar Dey
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
