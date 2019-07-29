×
Premier League Transfer News: Patrick Cutrone flies to the UK to undergo medical at Wolverhampton

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
70   //    29 Jul 2019, 20:07 IST

Patrick Cutrone during the International Champions Cup match between Bayern and AC Milan
Patrick Cutrone during the International Champions Cup match between Bayern and AC Milan

What's the news?

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone is flying out to England for his Wolverhampton Wanderers medical to complete a switch away from Serie A giants.

In case you missed it...

The Italian youngster came through the ranks at AC Milan and made his first-team debut in the 2016/17 season. In his first full campaign with the senior squad, Cutrone managed to score 10 goals and assisted two in his 28 league games.

However, an injury-plagued 2018/19 campaign and Krzysztof Piatek's remarkable debut season derailed his progress as a Rossoneri. Patrick was determined to stay at San Siro and fight for his place in the starting lineup. But, Wolves' project and regular playing opportunities appealed to the player.

Earlier, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was unfazed while addressing rumours surrounding Cutrone's purported move to the Molineux. His quote read as follows:

"We know what we have to do. Approaches in the market are being done by the club,"
"We still have time and things will go normally and as expected. We don't speak about players who are not in the squad."
"What goes in the press it is normal with the market. Every day there is speculation but we don't care and we don't mention anything about it."

The heart of the matter

Despite several delays, a fee in the region of €18m+ €4m addons was agreed between the clubs. Patrick Cutrone is set to pen down a contract tying him down at Molineux until the summer of 2024.

In order to complete his move away from AC Milan, Cutrone has flown out to England with his medical scheduled with the Wanderers. Before leaving Milan, the 21-year-old said(quote via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m ready and excited to join Wolverhampton. It’s a big challenge for me”.

What's next?

With his medical imminent, Patrick Cutrone is set to be Wolverhampton Wanderers' second summer arrival after Jesus Vallejo.

Premier League 2019-20 AC Milan Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Patrick Cutrone EPL Transfer News & Rumors Serie A Transfer News
