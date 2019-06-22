×
Premier League Transfer Rumours: Manchester City target Rodri rejects Bayern Munich move 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
22 Jun 2019, 06:46 IST

Rodri- Club Atletico de Madrid
Rodri- Club Atletico de Madrid

What is the story?

According to the reports from German media outlet Kicker, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante has rejected a potential move to Bayern Munich, rejuvenating the chances of joining Manchester City in this summer transfer Window.

In case you didn't know

Rodrigo had a breakthrough season for Atletico Madrid last term, making 47 appearances in all competitions. Rodri, who is a defensive midfielder, can play as a central midfielder as well. Last season, for Atletico Madrid, he clinched three goals and provided one assist from 34 LaLiga appearances.

Manchester City need to sign a solid defensive midfielder, as their long-term servant Fernandinho's rising age has become a concern for Pep Guardiola and Co. Fernandinho, 34, has been one of the main reasons behind Guardiola's success at Man City.

As per the reports surrounding the German giants, Rodri has been on the Bayern's radar for a while now as the Bavarians are looking for Javi Martinez's replacement. The Spanish midfielder joined the German side from Athletic Bilbao in 2012.

The heart of the matter

Reports from a reliable German publication Kicker have claimed that Rodrigo is determined to join Manchester City over Bayern Munich this summer and have already rejected the Bavarians approach to sign the starlet.

As per the same reports, Manchester City are keen to pay the £70 million release clause for the Atletico Madird sensation. It is expected that Rodri has already agreed his personal terms with the Manchester-based club, and Pep Guardiola's side are on the verge of completing the deal.

What is next?

Manchester City don't need a major overhaul but they are in the hunt for a backup goalkeeper and a defensive midfielder. However, Leroy Sane could make his move away from Etihad Stadium, with Bayern Munich expecting to land the German superstar this summer.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City FC Bayern Munich Football Rodrigo Hernández Cascante EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester City Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News
