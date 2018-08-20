Premier League Transfer Weekly

We have just hit the end of game week two in the Premier League, with Manchester City leading the pack and Huddersfield rock bottom without even a point.

Arsenal who had a great window are also without a point but they have faced 2 of the best teams in the league. Liverpool look strong as they brushed aside West Ham in there first league game.

We all know the transfer window is shut, but the rumours will never stop. Here we will look at transfer rumours for this week.

Is Ruben Neves Worth £60 Million?

Neves to City?

According to the Sun Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have shown interest in Wolves midfield maestro Ruben Neves. The Sun also understands that City will be willing to spend £60 Million pounds on the Portuguese international.

Manchester City want another midfielder as they failed to get Jorginho in the Summer transfer window and Neves could be perfect as he is highly regard by many clubs as a one to watch for the future. But why would City be willing to Spend so much money on an unproven premier league player? Well he has immense talent and will definitely come good in the future just look at some the goals he's scored under Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Also, David Silva is set to turn 33 years-old next year so he could be a great replacement as he does have similar traits to the Spanish men. They both have great passing ability and share great awareness and vision.

