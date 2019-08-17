Premier League transfers: Rodri's acquisition a masterstroke by Pep Guardiola

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 46 // 17 Aug 2019, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

Manchester City has had a fine history with Spanish players and their most recent acquisition, Rodri, will surely look to follow the footsteps of his countrymen. The blue half of Manchester is where Rodri will be plying his trade under the guidance of fellow Spaniard Pep Guardiola.

The former Atletico Madrid man is an exceptional midfielder who has impressed La Liga fans with his steady approach. He can be rightly described as a diligent player who's capable of shielding the defence as well as anchor the buildups.

The Premier League is often classified as one the toughest leagues in the world and strength does play a vital role, especially in midfield. Rodri is a mighty strong lad and standing at 6 foot 2, he will be of great help to Manchester City in scoring from the corners and winning aerial ruels. Rodri's presence in the middle will give the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and more a lot of freedom simply because of his imposing physical presence in the centre of the park.

Manchester City have been riding high on the genius of their skilful midfielders but Pep Guardiola knew for a fact that in order rule the charts, he needs a quality central midfielder who could cope with the toughness of the Premier League.

Sevilla FC v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

According to Squawka,

Rodri the only player in La Liga to make more than 200 tackles since the start of the 2017/18 season. City’s new star is also the only player to win possession more than 500 times during that period.

The most number of successful tackles by any Manchester City midfielder last season was 57, by Fernandinho. The Brazillian has had, so far, an illustrious time in Manchester but at 34-years old, he doesn't have the legs anymore. Rodri's arrival from Atletico Madrid will help Manchester City to challenge on all fronts as a disciplined and well-calculated approach towards rotation could do the trick for the Cityzens in the 2019/20 season.

Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly one of the finest managers of his generation and understands the Premier League's needs which is why he brought in Rodri to have an efficient player in the middle to assist the high flying attacking set-up.

The imposing Spaniard made an impressive Premier League debut against West Ham as the reigning champions battered The Hammers 0-5. The Manchester City faithful will hope to see more of Rodrigo in Manchester City's clash against Tottenham Hotspur at home.