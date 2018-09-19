Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League (2018-19): Key takeaways from gameweek five

Rashi Arie
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
19 Sep 2018

Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference
Klopp's Liverpool made it five in five

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday was the biggest story of Premier League this week. Chelsea also maintained their unbeaten start with a win over Cardiff. Meanwhile, Watford’s perfect start came to an end after Manchester United beat them at Vicarage Road. Arsenal and Manchester City also picked all three points.

Manuel Pellegrini registered his first win as the West Ham manager after they beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park. In the other games, Wolves, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace emerged as the winner in their respective games. Overall, it was another exciting week of Premier League football with plenty of goals and drama. 

Key takeaways from game week 5 of this Premier League season:

1) Tottenham continue to struggle on the big stages


Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino

On Sunday, Tottenham welcomed Liverpool to their makeshift home Wembley Stadium. After their disastrous second half against Watford, the pressure was on Tottenham to deliver. And like they have done over several times in the past few years, they failed to make the occasion count.

Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring on the 39th minute before Roberto Firmino doubled the lead. Erik Lamela scored in the 93rd minute to make it 2-1. Over the last few seasons, Tottenham have garnered a reputation for not turning up when it really mattered. If Saturday’s game was any signal, it looks like the trend may continue this season as well.


