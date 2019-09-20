Liverpool and Chelsea set to face-off in blockbuster clash | Premier League Weekend Preview | EPL Schedule

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bounce back from the midweek defeat against Napoli

Hello and welcome to the Premier League Weekend Preview for Matchday 6. The football weekend starts early this time, and there’s one game on Friday, 5 games on Saturday and 4 games on Sunday. Join us as we go through each one of them in brief.

Matchday 6 starts with Bournemouth’s visit to Southampton on Friday, which will be a battle between 9th and 10th in the Premier League table. Both sides have won 2 and lost 2 of their 5 games so far in the Premier League and even have a goal difference of -1.

Tottenham Hotspur kick-off Saturday’s football action with their visit to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City. The two teams are separated only by goal difference in the league table, but Tottenham have a spring in their steps after last weekend’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. Leicester, on the other hand, will be hoping to bounce back after that narrow defeat to Manchester United.

Manchester City host Watford next on Saturday, in a fixture that pits 2nd against 20th in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola endured a shocking defeat at the hands of Norwich last weekend, so Watford, who have just 2 points after 5 games, could be in for a long night.

The other games on Saturday include Norwich City’s trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley and Sheffield United’s visit to Goodison Park to face Everton. The day ends with Newcastle United and Brighton battling each other at St. James’ Park.

Sunday starts with Manchester United travelling to the London Stadium to face West Ham United. The Red Devils go into the game after putting together a run of 2 wins in 2 games in all competition and Solskjaer will be desperate to continue that form against the Hammers.

Sunday also sees Crystal Palace host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park, while Arsenal welcome Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are winless in their last 3 games in the Premier League, and after a stellar turn in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Unai Emery’s boys should be itching to get all 3 points on Sunday.

But the biggest game of the day and the weekend is Frank Lampard’s Chelsea taking on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have grown in confidence with each passing game and won 5-2 away at Wolves last weekend. Lampard will also be looking for revenge for the UEFA Supercup defeat. However, Liverpool represents a huge test for the Englishman and his young team.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the only team with a 100% win record in the Premier League, winning all of their 5 games, scoring 15 goals and conceding just 4. It is a game that football fans around the world are waiting for!

As such, fans around the world can look ahead to another fantastic weekend of football in the Premier League.

Premier League Fixtures

Friday, 20th September 2019

Southampton vs Bournemouth - 12:30 am on 21st September

Saturday, 21st September 2019

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - 05:00 pm

Burnley FC vs Norwich City - 07:30 pm

Everton vs Sheffield United - 07:30 pm

Manchester City vs Watford - 07:30 pm

Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion - 10:00 pm

Sunday, 22nd September 2019

West Ham United vs Manchester United - 06:30 pm

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - 06:30 pm

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - 09:00 pm

Chelsea vs Liverpool - 09:00 pm

