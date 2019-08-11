Premier League: Why Wolverhampton Wanderers had a spectacular summer transfer window

Nuno Espirito Santo

The Wolves had a pretty busy transfer window as they looked to add considerable firepower to their squad in order to better their previous season’s performances. They had an appreciable 2018-19 Premier League season as they finished 7th which earned them a ticket to the Europa League qualifying round.

Raul Jimenez brings a lot of flair to the side and the Mexican's presence at the front proved to be a major plus for the Wolves in the previous season. Now that his move is permanent, we are sure to see much more of the former Benfica man in the Premier League.

Jimenez will be partnered by the incoming Patrick Cutrone who many consider as the future of Italian football. His instinctive runs have been well noticed by the football enthusiasts and it will a fascinating sight to watch him play in the most popular football league in the world. Known for his finishing, Cutrone could be a game-changer for the Wolves against disciplined teams where chances are hard to come by.

Ever since Nuno Espírito Santo took over the reins, the club has performed incredibly well and will now try their luck in Europa League. His philosophy seems to sit well with the players who've looked hungrier than ever!

Wolverhampton Wanderers also made the signing of Leander Dendoncker permanent. The Belgian midfielder was acquired from Anderlecht last season on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy. Dendoncker brings his versatility to the side as he is capable of playing as a centre-back besides his preferred role of a defensive midfielder. His deeds in the Belgian First Division A earned him quite a few praises and the Wolves fans will be hoping to see the best of Dendoncker in the coming months.

Acquisition of Jesus Vallejo on loan from Real Madrid is a positive move which will give Nuno a lot of options at the back. The 22-year-old has a lot to offer, having played in La Liga and Bundesliga before his loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nuno Espirito Santo is a man who appreciates young talent and believes in nurturing stars of tomorrow. Signings of Pedro Neto, Bruno Jordao, Renat Dadashov, Meritan Shabani highlights the Portuguese manager's plans and all in all, the future looks exciting for the club.

The Wolves cruised past Crusaders in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, winning 6-1 on aggregate. They handsomely defeated Armenian outfit Pyunik 4-0 in the first leg of the third qualifying round and look all but confirmed to proceed to the group stages. It is fair to say that the future truly looks prosperous for Nuno Espirito Santo and company.

Wolverhampton Wanderers kick-start their Premier League campaign against Leicester City and will be looking to secure all three points away from home.