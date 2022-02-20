Premier League XI with most number of assists so far this season - February 2022 

The Premier League has been as entertaining as ever, and we are in for a thrilling ride as the business end of the season approaches.

While Manchester City seem to have the league all wrapped up, there is still a lot to play for in the top four race and the relegation battle.

There has been no lack of goals this Premier League season

There is never a dull moment in the Premier League and this season has seen plenty of action in terms of goals. Boxing Day saw 26 goals scored in just five games. While we applaud the goalscorers, the creators of these goals also need appreciation.

Goals can come from even the most unlikeliest of sources. Given the quality of the teams in the league, players have to be comfortable on the ball regardless of their position and try and create chances.

Let us now take a look at this season's XI with the most assists in the league. A regular 4-3-3 formation has been chosen for the same.

Goalkeeper: Jose Sa

Jose Sa has been one of the best goalkeeper's in the league this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalie Jose Sa has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season. The Portuguese international has been a brick wall all season, pulling off splendid saves whenever called upon.

Jose Sa’s only assist of the season came against Southampton in September 2021. The goalie’s long-range pass was impeccably controlled by Raul Jimenez, who found the perfect finish.

Sa became the first Wolves goalkeeper to get a league assist since Wayne Hennessey in October 2009.

Wolves have been a defensively solid unit this season, and have only let in 17 goals. League leaders Manchester City, who have conceded 14 goals, are the only team with a better defensive record.

Sa has kept nine clean sheets in the campaign so far.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the league's leading assists provider

Hardly anybody will be surprised to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on this list. The Englishman has been a superb playmaker for Liverpool, creating loads of chances from the right flank.

Over the past few seasons, Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best right-backs in Europe. The 23-year-old currently leads the league rankings in terms of assists with ten thus far.

A product of Liverpool's youth academy, Alexander Arnold's never-say-die attitude has made him a fan favorite. The Englishman already has four trophies, including a Champions League and Premier League title.

Center Back: Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has been solid at the back

Antonio Rudiger has had a phenomenal season in the Premier League. The German has been unbeatable at times and is one of the best centre-backs in the league.

Rudiger's contributions were key to Chelsea's successful Champions League campaign last season.

The 28-year-old has been impressive on the other side of the pitch as well, scoring two goals and assisting two others so far. He has missed just one match in the Premier League this season and has played every single minute of the remaining fixtures.

Rudiger is out of contract in the summer and has reportedly not planned for a renewal with Chelsea. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG are said to have the defender on their radar.

Center-back: Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias' performances in defense have been top-notch

Ruben Dias has been the perfect centre-back for Manchester City and has filled the void in their defense since Vincent Kompany's departure in 2020.

The Portuguese is a key figure both on and off the pitch and has emerged as an inspirational leader in the dressing room.

Apart from being a superb defender, Dias is terrific under pressure and has immaculate playmaking skills from the back. Dias has provided three assists in the current Premier League season.

Manchester City signed Dias in 2020's summer transfer window, paying Benfica a fee of £65 million for the defender. Only a few defenders have managed to live up to a hefty transfer fee, and Dias is one of them.

The 24-year-old won the league title with City last season and was also named the Premier League's Player of the Season for stellar defensive performances.

Left Back: Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the league

Andrew Robertson has been a reliable presence on Liverpool’s left-flank since signing for them back in 2017. Robertson has a telepathic connection with Trent Alexander Arnold, and the duo have created a plethora of goalscoring opportunities for the Reds.

Robertson nullified the initial speculation surrounding his transfer by putting in commendable performances week in, week out.

He has now become one of the best left-backs in the league. The Scotsman has eight assists in the Premier League this season.

The 27-year-old has 47 Premier League assists in his league career, just six short of Leighton Baines, who has the current record for the most Premier League assists by a defender (53).

