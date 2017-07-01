The Premier League’s richest club owners

Only the super rich can now afford to invest in Premier League clubs, as these eye-watering figures serve to highlight.

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jul 2017, 00:33 IST

Sheikh Mansour invested over £210m into Man City which is still far less than some other owners

The summer transfer window officially opens on July 1, with club owners all over the world under pressure to spend big to enhance their squads.

This is particularly evident in the Premier League, where there is so much competition due to the dizzying prize money on offer.

As a result, the wealth poured into England’s top football clubs is astounding, with only the richest groups in the world able to invest significantly at that level. Research from SBO has highlighted those who have poured the greatest investment into the game.

Indeed, this has shown that £5.15 billion has been pumped into these clubs, with much of that money arriving from abroad. Indeed, ranked by nationality, the UK would only come third in spending.

Here are the top five groups or individuals:

#5 Government of China (Manchester City) - £265m investment

Sheikh Mansour was the man whose purchase of Manchester City changed the face of English football forever by giving United some ‘noisy neighbours’ to compete against, but it has actually been the Chinese Government that has invested most heavily into the club.

The CITIC Group has invested £265m into the squad, while Sheikh Mansour, who is the deputy prime minister of the UAE, has ploughed in £210m of his wealth into the team.

City have thrived in recent seasons, transitioning from a mere mid-table side into a team capable of attracting a manager of the calibre of Pep Guardiola, not to mention some of the best players in the game.