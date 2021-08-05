Preston North End vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Preston North End are set to host Hull City in their first Championship game on Saturday.

Hull City return to the Championship after spending the past season in League One.

Preston had a packed pre-season campaign as the side played seven friendlies in preparation for the upcoming season. Preston began their pre-season well as they won two of their first three friendlies.

However, Frankie McAvoy's men fell off the pace soon after, losing three of their following four games.

Hull City, on the other hand, had a far less busy pre-season run as they played just two friendly games. Hull City first hosted Mansfield Town before traveling to face Sunderland. The Tigers lost both games.

Preston North End vs Hull City Head-to-Head

Preston and Hull City have faced each other 65 times in the past. Preston have won 29 of the games while Hull City have won 23. There have been 13 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in a Championship clash in February 2020. Second-half goals from Paul Gallagher and Alan Browne helped Preston complete a comeback 2-1 win over Hull City.

Preston North End Form Guide: yet to play

Hull City Form Guide: yet to play

Preston North End vs Hull City Team News

Preston North End

Izzy Brown remains out of the Preston squad after suffering a ruptured Achilles last month. The midfielder is set to be out for a significant spell. Matthew Olosunde will also miss out on the Hull City game due to injury.

FM on injures: “Apart from Matthew Olosunde who is unavailable with his injury, we are looking good and ready to go.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) August 5, 2021

Injured: Izzy Brown, Matthew Olosunde

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City

George Honeyman is unavailable for selection as the midfielder is nursing an ankle injury. Randell Williams, Tommy Mayer and Sean McLoughlin are all out with COVID-19. Callum Elder is a doubt for the game as the defender is recovering from injuries.

🤞 Callum Elder is rated as “touch and go” for Preston – but Mallik Wilks will be available.



🤕 #PNEHUL team news 👇#hcafc | #theTigers — Hull City (@HullCity) August 5, 2021

Injured: George Honeyman

COVID-19: Randell Williams, Tommy Mayer, Sean McLoughlin

Doubtful: Callum Elder

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Hull City Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Declan Rudd, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsey, Andrew Hughes, Greg Cunningham, Ryan Ledson, Benjamin Whiteman, Tom Barkhuizen, Alan Browne, Emil Rise, Sean Maguire

Hull City Predicted XI ( 4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram, Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming, Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Andy Cannon, Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis

Preston North End vs Hull City Prediction

Preston will come into the game the fitter of the two sides due to the number of pre-season games they have had. Although the side did not have many positive results, they managed to score a few goals.

Hull City, however, have played just two friendly games and are set to be without key players in this opening match. Preston should be able to get the win.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Hull City

