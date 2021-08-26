Preston North End vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off victories in the EFL Cup, Preston North End and Swansea City face off at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts claimed an impressive 4-2 victory away to Morecambe, while Swansea City beat Plymouth Argyle 4-1 on home turf.

Preston North End progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday as they claimed a 4-2 victory over League One side Morecambe.

Danish forward Emil Riis ran the show at the Globe Arena as he scored a first-half brace to inspire Preston North End to the win.

Prior to that, the Lilywhites ended their three-game losing streak as they claimed their first Championship win of the season courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Peterborough United.

Preston North End are currently 20th in the league standings, one point and four places below Saturday’s visitors.

Similarly, Swansea City made it two wins from two on Tuesday when they secured a 4-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup.

Twenty-year-old forward Morgan Whittaker put in a headline-grabbing performance as he scored a hat-trick in the final 15 minutes to send the Swans into the third round of the competition.

Like their hosts, Swansea City also ended their winless league start in the previous game, claiming a 1-0 win over Bristol City.

Having won their last two games, Preston North End and Swansea City will look to keep the momentum going in a bid to rise from the bottom half of the table in the coming weeks.

Preston North End vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

Swansea City boast a better record in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from their previous 65 meetings. Preston North End have picked up 21 wins, while 18 games have ended in draws.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Preston North End vs Swansea City Team News

Preston North End

The hosts will be without the services of Izzy Brown, Matthew Olosunde and Tom Barkhuizen, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Izzy Brown, Matthew Olosunde, Tom Barkhuizen

Suspended: None

Swansea City

The Swans will be without Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Connor Roberts, Benjamin Cabano and Flynn Downes, who are all injured.

Injured: Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Connor Roberts, Benjamin Cabano, Flynn Downes

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven-Andreas Benda; Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Brandon Cooper; Kyle Naughton, Jamie Paterson, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell; Jamie Paterson, Liam Cullen, Jamal Lowe

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey; Greg Cunningham, Benjamin Whiteman, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis, Ched Evans

Preston North End vs Swansea City Prediction

Both sides appear to have picked up the pace over the last week and will be looking to maintain their fine form. However, the Lilywhites struggled to impress on home turf last season, and would have finished 19th when considering only the home record.

We predict this trend will continue with Swansea grabbing all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Swansea City

