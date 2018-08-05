Preview: FA Community Shield 2018 Man City vs Chelsea

The English Premier League season is about to start this Friday (10/08/2018). But before the season starts, we have an intriguing battle on our hands for the first piece of silverware in England this season, the FA Community Shield to be played at the Wembley, and this time it is Manchester City locking horns with Chelsea which promises to be an enthralling affair.

Usually, such matches make headlines because of the players in action and more so because it gives a sneak peek into how some of the best teams of the premier league set out on their conquest for the premier league title. And this time it is no different, albeit both teams missing many of their stars owing to their world cup stints.

PEP VS. SARRI :

But one battle most of us are awaiting for this season is about to start early !!!! it is Pep Guardiola vs Maurizio Sarri, two managers with a similar football ideology. On one hand, we have Pep's Man City squad coming from the end of a premier league season where they have amassed a mammoth 100 points and were leaps and bounds above the rest of the pack,

playing some of the most entertaining football the premier league has ever seen.

And on the other hand, we have Sarri, starting his first season at Chelsea after a three-year stint at Napoli where he has greeted the city of Naples with some wonderful football in spite of having limited resources.

But the bottom line is that both managers put a lot of emphasis on not just winning a match but also the way they win it which means that we can expect a lot of goals and some entertaining football if last season's Man city vs Napoli clash in Champions league is anything to go by.

DEBUTS:

Man City: Riyadh Mahrez who arrived from Leicester for a club record 60 million pounds had an injury scare during the International Champions Cup fixture against Bayern but it is reported that he is fit and would most likely make his competitive debut for Man City.

Chelsea: Jorginho is a guaranteed starter for Chelsea having followed Sarri out of Napoli.

SOMETHING TO LOOK FORWARD TO IF YOU ARE A CHELSEA FAN :

Over the years, Chelsea has won many titles and seen many great players embrace Stamford Bridge. But last season has to be deemed a disappointment in spite of winning the FA cup, primarily, because of its failure to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the Champions League. But Chelsea has a few positives heading into the next season.

For the first time in many years, Chelsea has a manager who puts emphasis on attacking and possession football contrary to the philosophies of Conte and Mourinho. And with the addition of a player of Jorginho's caliber who is well versed to working with Sarri Chelsea fans will be hoping that it will end their midfield worries of the last season.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH:

The kickoff is at 7.30 PM IST. The match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Network and live streaming is available on the SonyLiv app and sonyliv.com