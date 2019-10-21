Preview of Gameweek 3 | UEFA Champions League 2019/2020

Gameweek 3 of the UCL promises more excitement than ever before

The goals have flowed, the drama has been intense and the excitement, contagious; the group stages of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League have been brilliant to behold.

Real Madrid are yet to record a win despite being in a relatively kind group. Liverpool have not had it all their way so far, Group F looks too close to call and some new names are emerging.

Review of Gameweek 2

The theme of goals, excitement, and intrigue in this season’s group stage continued in Gameweek 2.

The action commenced on Tuesday, 1st of October with a Group A game at the Santiago Bernabeu between 13-time winners Real Madrid and Belgian side Club Brugge.

The Spanish giants battled from being 2-0 goals down (an Emmanuel Bonaventure double) to draw 2-2 thanks to headers from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro.

Mauro Icardi struck for PSG in the group’s other game to give the French champions a 1-0 win away at Galatasaray.

Group B witnessed a festival of goals. In London, Bayern Munich put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword with a clinical 7-2 win led by Serge Gnabry’s four goal-salvo. In Serbia, Crvena Zvezda earned a comfortable 3-1 win at home against Olympiacos.

Gnabry scored 4 goals against Spurs and was the star of Gameweek 2

Manchester City needed second-half goals from Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling to see off Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in Group C action while Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Atalanta by a 2-1 scoreline.

Juventus were imperious at the Allianz Stadium with a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Group D. Atletico Madrid won 2-0 away at Lokomotiv Moscow in the group’s other game.

On Wednesday; 2nd October, Liverpool were given a mighty scare in Group E as an impressive Red Bull Salzburg side equalized a 3-0 deficit before a Mohamed Salah goal gave the Reds a 4-3 win. Arkadiusz Milik missed a host of chances as Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw in Belgium by Genk

Inter Milan took an early lead and were very impressive before a Luis Suarez double secured a 2-1 win for FC Barcelona in Group F. Achraf Hakimi was at the double for Borussia Dortmund as they eased to a 2-0 win away at Slavia Prague.

RB Leipzig surprisingly lost 2-0 home to Olympique Lyon despite dominating the match in Group G while in St-Petersburg, Zenit thrashed SL Benfica 3-1.

Ajax have continued their impressive run from last season

Ajax have established a stronghold in Group H with an immaculate 3-0 win over Valencia at the Mestalla while Chelsea got a hard-fought 2-1 win over Lille OSC.

Preview of Gameweek 3

Fans are surely craving for even more excitement in Gameweek 3 as the group stages enter the crucial phase where qualification to the next round is determined with back-to-back doubleheaders.

22nd of October i.e. a Tuesday sees action from Groups A – D while Groups E – H take to the fields on Wednesday, 23rd of October.

In Group A, Real Madrid will be desperate for a win as they travel to the intimidating Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi to take on Galatasaray while PSG are away to Club Brugge.

Olympiacos tackle group leaders Bayern Munich in Greece while a desperate Tottenham Hotspurs side take on Crvena Zvezda at home in Group B action.

Runaway leaders Manchester City will be confident of sealing qualification over the two legs against Atalanta in Group C. The first tie comes up at the Etihad. On the other hand, Shakhtar Donetsk are at home to Dinamo Zagreb.

Real Madrid will be desperate for 3 points in Gameweek 3

The two big clubs from Group D play at home as Juventus welcome Lokomotiv Moscow while Atletico Madrid take on Bayer Leverkusen.

Wednesday’s action sees Liverpool away to face Genk in Group E while another goal fest awaits in the tie between RB Salzburg and Napoli.

Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund will lock horns at the San Siro in Group F while Slavia Prague take on FC Barcelona.

Benfica need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive in Group G. The Portuguese giants will take on Olympique Lyon as RB Leipzig and Zenit St-Petersburg clash in Germany.

Group H action sees Frank Lampard’s Chelsea try to dethrone group leaders Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam while Lille OSC play Valencia.

