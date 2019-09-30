Champions League 2019/20: Schedule of gameweek two, predictions and more...

Gameweek two of the UCL promises sparks aplenty

It is on and it is going to be amazing. The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 instalment started off on an amazing note.

The first matchday produced shocks in abundance; defending champions, Liverpool got a rude awakening in Naples while 13-time winners, Real Madrid were humbled in Paris. Also, supposedly crisis-ridden Valencia got an away win at Chelsea.

Atalanta were handed a comprehensive thrashing on their debut in the competition while there were comfortable victories for big names; Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Ajax.

Review of gameweek one

Angel Di Maria was superb against his former club.

The round of group games in this season’s UEFA Champions League kicked off with goals and drama aplenty.

In Group A, Angel Di Maria inspired Paris Saint-Germain to a glorious 3-0 win over Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes. The other group game between Club Brugge and Galatasaray ended in a goalless draw.

Group B action saw Olympiakos battle from 2 goals down to draw 2-2- with Tottenham Hotspur. In Munich, Bayern comfortably saw off Crvena Zvedza 3-0 with Robert Lewandowski amongst the goals.

Orsic's hat-trick for Dinamo Zagreb stood out in Gameweek 1

Dinamo Zagreb thrashed Atalanta 4-0 in Group C with Mislav Orisic grabbing a hat-trick. In Kharkiv, Manchester City made short work of hosts, Shakhtar Donetsk with a 3-0 win.

Big on drama and excitement, Group D saw perhaps, the most exciting action in gameweek one. At the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid fought back from being two goals down to secure a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Juventus. In the group’s other game, a see-saw encounter saw Lokomotiv Moscow secure a creditable 2-1 win away at Bayer Leverkusen.

It was goals galore in Group E as a hat-trick by the tyro, Erling Brauut Haaland helped RB Salzburg romp to a convincing 6-2 win over KRC Genk in Austria. In the group’s headline encounter, Napoli gunned down defending champions, Liverpool 2-0 with 2nd half goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente.

Draws were the order of the day in Group F as Inter Milan needed a last gasp equalizer by Nico Barella to secure a 1-1 result against Slavia Prague. In Germany, Borussia Dortmund battered FC Barcelona but had to settle for a 0-0 scoreline

A Timo Werner double helped RB Leipzig secure a priceless 2-1 away win at the Estadio do Dragao against SL Benfica in Group G. In the other match, Olympique Lyon and Zenit St-Petersburg played out a 1-1 draw.

Werner's double helped gun down Benfica

Last season’s surprise package, Ajax comfortably beat Lille OSC 3-0 in Group H while at Stamford Bridge, Valencia executed the perfect smash-and-grab heist to defeat Chelsea 1-0

Preview of gameweek two

After the excitement of Gameweek 1, the UEFA Champions League enters Gameweek 2 with anticipation being high for more drama.

On Tuesday, Groups A-D will see action while Groups E-H take over on Wednesday.

In Group A, Real Madrid will want to return to winning ways against Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu. PSG faces a tricky trip to the always-electric Türk Telekom Stadium to take on Galatasaray.

Group B action sees the tie of the round as Tottenham Hotspur welcomes five-time winners, Bayern Munich to London. Crvena Zvedza and Olympiakos face off in the other encounter.

Manchester City will host Dinamo Zagreb in Group C as Atalanta play their first home match ever in the UEFA Champions League when they welcome Shakhtar Donetsk.

Juventus are at home to Bayer Leverkusen while Atletico Madrid travels to Moscow to take on Lokomotiv in Group D.

Bayern's encounter against Spurs is the most anticipated match of gameweek two.

Wednesday’s action sees Liverpool host RB Salzburg in Group E AS Napoli is away in Belgium to face RKC Genk.

Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan have been majestic in Serie A so far. They will face a daunting trip to the Nou Camp to face FC Barcelona in Group F action in gameweek 2. Slavia Prague will host Borussia Dortmund in the group’s other match.

RB Leipzig is at home to Olympique Lyon in Group G while Zenit St-Petersburg welcomes Benfica to the Gazporm Arena.

Goal are expected to flow in Group H. In France, Lille OSC and Chelsea will be eager for the three points after opening day losses. At the Estadio Mestalla, Valencia will try Ajax for size.

Predictions for gameweek two

30/09/2019

Real Madrid vs Club Brugge (1)

Galatasaray vs PSG (Over 2.5 Goals)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich (G/G)

Crvena Zvezda vs Olympiakos (Over 1.5 Goals)

Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb (Over 3.5 Goals)

Atalanta vs Shakhtar Donetsk (G/G)

Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen (1)

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid (Under 3.5 Goals)

Juventus will be eager to right wrongs in Gameweek Two

01/10/2019

Liverpool vs RB Salzburg (1)

Genk vs Napoli (G/G)

FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan (G/G)

Slavia Prague vs Borussia Dortmund (Over 2.5 Goals)

RB Leipzig vs Olympique Lyon (Over 2.5 Goals)

Zenit St-Petersburg vs SL Benfica (Over 1.5 Goals)

Lille OSC vs Chelsea FC (G/G)

Valencia CF vs Ajax (Over 1.5 Goals)

