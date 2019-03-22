×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Profiling the top 4 candidates for the full-time managerial position at Manchester United

Tim Hollis
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.03K   //    22 Mar 2019, 10:11 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Things are always interesting at Old Trafford and this season is no exception. Despite the best efforts of Jose Mourinho, the club remain firmly in contention for both the top 4 and the Champions League title.

That said, given their financial resources, United should really be fighting at the top of the Premier League. They have some talented young players and the financial means to add to their squad this summer.

Whilst the playing staff is definitely important, who they decide to be their full-time manager position is arguably their most important decision this summer. Given the relative failures of some of their recent appointments, it’s imperative that they get this one right. We’ll take a look at 4 candidates United should consider this summer, analysing their fit for the role.

#1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Whilst things looked precarious for the Red Devils early this season, the interim appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be a masterstroke. He has the team playing with newfound confidence and swagger, just 2 points behind Arsenal for a spot in the top 4.

Perhaps his most impressive accomplishment so far was a win over Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League Round of 16. Whilst the Ligue 1 leaders were dealing with some injuries, Solskjaer’s men pulled off a very impressive comeback on the road.

Importantly, Solskjaer appears to have galvanized both the players and the fans. Gone is the toxic atmosphere surrounding Jose Mourinho, which has been replaced by a sense of optimism around Old Trafford.

As things stand, Solskjaer is the firm favourite to be the Red Devils manager at the start of next season. If he can get them into the top 4 and put in a solid effort against Barcelona in the Champions League, it is likely his job to lose.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United England Football Jesse Lingard Marcus Rashford
Tim Hollis
CONTRIBUTOR
Why Gareth Southgate was right in distancing himself from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Top 10 mannequin challenges
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who played under Sir Matt Busby
RELATED STORY
Old Trafford: The managerial dilemma at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 England players who deserve national team call-ups
RELATED STORY
5 most surprising players to have played for England since 2000
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
5 mind blowing facts about Marcus Rashford
RELATED STORY
5 of the most disrespectful crowd chants in football
RELATED STORY
Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should get the permanent job at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us