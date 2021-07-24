PSG fans protest following club's interest in Manchester United superstar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans posted messages deriding Paul Pogba outside their training ground amid interest in the Manchester United midfielder.

Some PSG fans are against the club's decision to sign the 28-year-old from Manchester United this summer. The reason behind the uproar is Pogba's family being supporters of Marseille, who are direct Ligue 1 rivals to Les Parisiens.

One of the banners outside the PSG training ground read:

“Pogba, you should listen to your mother, she doesn't want you here. Neither do we.”

The current Manchester United star had said back in 2018 that he would never play club football at the Parc des Princes - Paris Saint-Germain's home ground. Speaking to French outlet Canal+ back in 2018, Paul Pogba said:

"I'm sure that I wouldn't play club football at the Parc des Princes. I'm not attracted to that because my father and mother were fans of Marseille so Paris doesn't really fit into my plans."

It's worth noting that Pogba is heading into the final year of his Manchester United contract. He has shown no signs of penning an extension, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considering him a vital member of his squad.

According to the Mirror, PSG have considered making a €53m bid to lure Pogba away from Old Trafford. The Frenchman is reportedly keen on a transfer away from United but won't force a move as he only has a year left on his United deal.

Signing Paul Pogba away from Manchester United is PSG's priority

PSG have had a stellar transfer window thus far. They've signed Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos on free transfers, while also signing Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan for around €60m.

The club have now made signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United their new priority. The Ligue 1 side need depth in their midfield and are looking to fill that void by signing Pogba, who had a decent Euro 2020 campaign with France.

The Red Devils have had a great summer transfer window as well. They've completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and are close to finalizing a move for Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

