Protégé Lampard bosses his mentor Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur's José Mourinho and Chelsea's Frank Lampard on the touchline

Soon after taking over Chelsea in 2004, José Mourinho in his first conversation with Frank Lampard told him that he is the best midfielder in the world. The belief that Mourinho instilled in him saw him become amongst the best midfielders of his generation. In the 15 years since, Lampard has won 3 Premier League titles, a Champions League, a Ballon d’or Silver and numerous other trophies and accolades. Mourinho too has collected a FIFA coach of the year, a Champions League and 3 Premier League titles amongst multiple other trophies and accolades. While they may have gone their different ways, their paths have often intersected yielding a mix of happiness and resentment.

Mourinho with Lampard during his first spell at Chelsea

In Mourinho’s second spell at Chelsea, Lampard was pushed out and he joined Manchester City in what was a controversial decision. If that wasn't bad enough, his goal against Chelsea rescued a point for a 10-man Manchester City at Etihad. A legend like Lampard certainly deserved a better farewell from Chelsea after 13 wonderful years of service. But Mourinho’s reluctance to allow Lampard a better farewell has haunted him ever since. His goal for City against Chelsea was a trademark Lampard strike, if that wasn’t a fitting reply, Lampard’s score against Mourinho’s teams as a manager is 2-0. First a victory against Mourinho’s Manchester United with Derby County, followed by the recent victory of Chelsea over Tottenham giving Mourinho his first loss at home for Tottenham. While the victory against Manchester United was a penalty shootout and not really a defeat, it was nevertheless a watershed moment for Lampard’s coaching career. It was a result that announced Lampard’s arrival on the managerial scene.

It is Lampard 2-0 Mourinho

Mourinho has always done well against former teams, having never lost a single game till he met Lampard’s Chelsea. Lampard pulled a leaf out of Mourinho’s book when he set his team up to negate the strengths of Tottenham. Starting with a 3-4-3 surprised Spurs and allowed Chelsea to dominate play. It was a tactical masterclass against one of the greatest tacticians in modern football. Chelsea built up play in a very calm manner, with the 3-man defence and the width of wing backs played a key role. While the goals may have been down to individual errors, Tottenham were simply out-played and out-witted throughout. They did not even muster a shot on target till injury time. In spite of both teams having a week to prepare for this game, it was only Chelsea who looked prepared. Each Chelsea player knew his role in the 3-4-3, the same cannot be said of Spurs when Mourinho shifted to a 3-man defence at half time.

Lampard's tactical masterclass over Mourinho won the game for Chelsea

Mourinho was schooled initially by Sir Bobby Robson and then Louis Van Gaal. Mourinho learnt from his apprenticeship and bested his mentor Van Gaal’s Bayern Munich with his Inter Milan side in the Champions League final of 2010. Lampard is still learning his trade as a manager, but it is telling that he has already bested Mourinho twice. Surely this was a victory made possible by Lampard’s coaching acumen. The victory of the apprentice over his mentor is a significant moment. It looks as though one star is rising while the other is waning. It wasn’t the defeat but the manner of the defeat. For all the talk about Mourinho reborn, the old dog has not learnt any new tricks. One played with intiative and verve while the other played a dull brand of football that he supposedly specialises in.

While Mourinho’s DNA will remain the same, questions will be asked of him if his style can bring success in today’s game. It is a watershed moment for both the mentor and the protege. By the looks of it, one is on his way down, the other, on his way up. True, this is only the beginning for Lampard while Mourinho already has a high pedigree, but who would you rather have as your team’s manager at the moment?