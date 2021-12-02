PSG 0-0 Nice: 5 talking points as Parisians drop points in frustrating stalemate | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG dropped points in a lacklustre performance against Nice in Ligue 1, in a goalless draw at the Parc des Princes.

The league leaders struggled to break down a stubborn Eaglets side, while also seeing two excellent chances squandered by Kylian Mbappe. Without Neymar, who suffered a serious ankle injury in their last game, the Parisians had their task cut out.

However, despite keeping 71% of the ball, completing twice as many passes, and mustering 22 shots (five on target), Mauricio Pochettino's side couldn't find a breakthrough.

This was only the third time PSG have dropped points in the league this season. They still boast a commanding 12-point lead at atop the Ligue 1 table. On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 PSG's perfect home record comes to an end against Nice

PSG dropped points at home for the first time this season.

Not all was well at PSG entering the game. But considering their perfect home record in Ligue 1 this season thus far, three points seemed guaranteed against Nice.

However, the Parisians could only draw the game. It marked the first time they failed to win at the Parc des Princes in the league this campaign.

OptaJean @OptaJean 22 - Paris attempted 22 shots against Nice (5 on target), their highest total without scoring in a Ligue 1 game since 20 March 2016 (23 against Monaco). Breakdown. #PSGOGCN 22 - Paris attempted 22 shots against Nice (5 on target), their highest total without scoring in a Ligue 1 game since 20 March 2016 (23 against Monaco). Breakdown. #PSGOGCN https://t.co/ExMSDyS541

It wasn't for lack of trying, though. However, a combination of stoic Nice defending and wastefulness from some of the PSG stars kept the hosts from finding a breakthrough.

In the process, PSG's perfect home record this season drew to a disappointing close. But it was still the longest they've managed since the start of a season since the 2018-19 campaign.

#4 No Ballon d'Or victory celebration for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi failed to score in Ligue 1 again.

Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or on Monday, with the Argentine ace showing the golden ball to PSG fans before kick-off. Much was expected from him after winning the coveted prize, but Messi was instead left frustrated by a resolute Nice backline.

Matteo Bonetti @Bonetti



Junior Messias: 2

Lionel Messi: 1



#OptaBonetti League goals 2021/2022 season:Junior Messias: 2Lionel Messi: 1 League goals 2021/2022 season:Junior Messias: 2Lionel Messi: 1#OptaBonetti

He had his moments in the game. Messi twisted and turned Nice's defence inside out with eye-catching dribbles, and also sliced them open a few times with incisive through-balls.

However, PSG's failure to convert those chances left Lionel Messi without an assist or goal to celebrate following his crowning moment at the start of the week.

