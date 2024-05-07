PSG 0-1 (0-2 agg.) Borussia Dortmund: 5 Hits and Flops as Mats Hummels deals the Parisians a knockout blow | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) crashed out of the UEFA Champions League following a 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the semi-finals. The Parisians lost 1-0 in the first leg as well and were eliminated 2-0 on aggregate.

Both PSG and Dortmund made strong starts to the contest but the hosts had more of the ball in the first period. This allowed them to commit men forward in numbers in search of the goal that would bring them level on aggregate. However, most of their attempts were half-hearted and they lacked accuracy in general. The Parisians managed just three shots on goal from eight attempts.

Dortmund were slightly slow out of the blocks but did well to stay organized and maintain a rigid shape. Despite their limited possession, the German side managed two shots on goal from four attempts. Neither side could grab the all-important opening goal as PSG and Dortmund were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break.

PSG made a strong start to the second period and almost grabbed the leveler just minutes after the restart. Warren Zaire-Emery found himself unmarked at the far post as he volleyed his shot onto the post following a lovely cross. The rebound hit him and the ball went out of play for a goal kick. Things went from bad to worse for the Parisians as they conceded shortly after.

Julian Brandt's inch-perfect cross into the box from a corner found an unmarked Mats Hummels as the latter headed the ball in to make it 1-0 after 50 minutes. Dortmund were given a huge boost by that goal but PSG continued to create the bulk of the chances as they had it all to do. However, they fell short despite a monumental effort.

PSG attempted a whopping 22 shots in the second half, but hit the target just twice as it summed up their lackluster performance. As a result, they fell to a 1-0 defeat on the night and crashed out as Dortmund advanced to the final. On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Vitinha (PSG)

The Portuguese midfielder had a great game in the middle of the park for PSG and was involved in most of their moves going forward. He passed the ball with an impressive 94% accuracy, including three key passes and five long balls. Vitinha also found himself in great positions in and around Dortmund's box, but managed just one shot on target from six attempts.

His best chance probably came when he hit the woodwork from close-range as Dortmund were spared their blushes. However, he completed one dribble past an opponent and also won one duel.

#4. Flop - Goncalo Ramos (PSG)

Ramos put in a rather dull performance up front for PSG despite being trusted to lead the line effectively by Luis Enrique. He played for little over an hour but failed to make a positive impact on proceedings. Ramos attempted five shots, but four of those were off-target while the other one was saved.

Ramos also won one duel and also created big chance for his teammate but PSG could not capitalize as they failed to score throughout the 180 minutes.

#3. Hit - Julian Brandt (Dortmund)

Brandt showed some lovely footwork and silky moves as he had a great game in midfield for Dortmund. He passed the ball with 86% accuracy as he helped facilitate attacking moves for his team. He also played three key passes, of which one was an assist for Mats Hummels' towering header.

Brandt also attempted one shot for himself but failed to test the goalkeeper adequately. He won four duels in central areas, helping the visitors regain possession quickly before the Parisians could get a foothold in the game. He also made two clearances and two tackles.

#2. Flop - Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund)

Adeyemi had a rather dull outing as he played for just under an hour. His passing was ineffective in final third as he completed just eight passes, without any crosses and key passes. Adeyemi attempted two shots but just one of them was on target, while the other was blocked by an opponent.

As ineffective he was with the ball, Karim Adeyemi did not do much without it either. He failed to win any of his three duels and gave the ball away seven times despite having just 21 touches.

#1. Hit - Mats Hummels (Dortmund)

Hummels had a great game at the back for the visitors. He won seven duels and made 10 clearances, four tackles and three interceptions as well. He also passed the ball with 74% accuracy, including two long balls.

Having been named Player of the Match in the first leg, he did one better this time. Hummels put in a commanding shift at the back and also scored with an opportunistic leader for a while.