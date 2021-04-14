PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich: 5 hits and flops as PSG advance on away goals to reach semis | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

PSG weathered a late storm to see off Bayern Munich in the 2020-21 Champions League despite a 1-0 loss at the Parc des Princes.

The tie ended 3-3 on aggregate, but PSG advanced to the semi-finals on away goals. They will now face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund for a place in the final.

Former PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was on target against his old club again, heading home from close range in the 40th minute.

However, the holders couldn't find the elusive second goal, despite mounting severe pressure on the hosts in the final 15 minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were guilty of missing some good chances for Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and substitute Moise Kean but weathered the late storm to avoid any last-minute heartbreak.

On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich)

The former PSG striker left a mark on his return to the Parc des Princes

The jury is still out on his Bayern Munich tenure so far, but two goals in as many games against PSG has certainly proved Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's mettle.

After triggered Bayern Munich's mini-comeback in the first-leg defeat, the Cameroonian was on target against his former employers once again, this time in Paris.

Even though it wasn't enough to put the holders through, Choupo Moting at least kept his side in the game with his strike.

He has bowed out of this season's Champions League on a high with two big goals under his belt, so Choupo-Moting can be proud of his exploits over both legs.

Flop: Neymar (PSG)

Neymar did everything right tonight except scoring, as he wasted some good chances.

He was a thorn in the face of Bayern Munich with his mazy runs and energetic breaks, but Neymar couldn't weave his goal-scoring magic.

The Brazilian did have his chances, though. In fact, he had four but converted none, hitting the woodwork twice in the opening stanza.

However, what took the cake was Neymar's failure to connect with a Di Maria's cross from point-blank range, with the goal gaping at his mercy.

It was one of those nights for Neymar, but he now has a chance of making an impact in the semi-finals.

