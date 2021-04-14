PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich: 5 talking points as Mauricio Pochettino's men advance to the semi-finals despite home loss | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

PSG knocked Bayern Munich out of the UEFA Champions League despite a 1-0 home defeat in the second leg of their quarter-final fixture on Tuesday.
The Ligue 1 giants won the first-leg tie in Munich by a scoreline of 2-3, and their three away goals turned out to be decisive for them.
PSG were the better team despite losing Tuesday's game. Neymar hit the crossbar twice and was an inch away from putting away Angel Di Maria's cross from about 2 yards in the second half.
Bayern Munich desperately missed Robert Lewandowski, who was ruled out of both legs following an injury during the international break.
PSG will now play either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals, while Bayern Munich will have to reflect on what went wrong during both legs.
On that note, let's take a look at 5 talking points from the game.
#5- Bayern Munich's defense turned up big time
Bayern Munich have often relied on their robust offense for results. However, it was their defense that kept the scoreline respectable on Tuesday.
Frenchman Lucas Hernandez put in an incredible display in Bayern Munich's back four. He rotated the ball well when presented with opportunities to do so.
Veteran center-half Jerome Boateng also put in a solid performance, despite coming up against quick attackers like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
#4- Neymar and Angel Di Maria ran the show for PSG
Neymar was virtually unplayable for PSG on Tuesday, skipping past the Bayern Munich midfield with ease and finding his teammates in dangerous positions.
He completed 6 out of the 9 dribbles attempted and was unlucky not to score, having hit the crossbar twice.
His partner-in-crime Angel Di Maria was equally as good, finding his teammates in the final third with penetrative passes. The Argentine is known to turn up for big games, and that is exactly what he did as Bayern Munich could not keep up with his quick feet, especially on the break.
Also Read: "Real Madrid were willing to pay €300 million for him": Neymar's agent