PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as defending champions crash out of the competition | UEFA Champions League 2020-21 

A first-half goal by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting helped Bayern Munich pick up a 1-0 away win over PSG in the UEFA Champions League, but it was not enough to see the Bavarians progress to the semifinals.

Both sides fashioned good chances in the early stages of the game, with Kylian Mbappe and Joshua Kimmich seeing shots go narrowly wide.

Mauricio Pochettino has deployed his side in low mid-blocks in their UEFA Champions League knockout games this term. It was more of the same as Bayern Munich dominated proceedings, while PSG exploited the visitors' highline with the pace of Neymar and Mbappe.

The Brazil international had four great chances in the space of five minutes but forced Manuel Neuer into saves with the first two, while the woodwork denied him twice.

Bayern Munich went ahead through Choupo-Moting, who showed great awareness to head the ball home after Keylor Navas had saved from Kingsley Coman.

The goal sparked the Bundesliga giants into action, and they ended the first half in the ascendancy, with David Alaba forcing a save from Navas.

The Austria international had the first chance of the second half and dragged a shot narrowly wide shortly before he received a booking for a foul.

Bayern Munich continued to dominate proceedings, while PSG posed a threat on the counter. Angel Di Maria proved to be the biggest threat in the second half and went close on a number of occasions.

The hosts had the ball in the back of the net through Kylian Mbappe, but it was rightly chalked off for offside.

Some last-gasp defending by PSG in the dying stages saw them scale through to the next round, while the defending champions were knocked out.

Despite not being as enthralling as the first leg at Bayern Munich, this return leg still offered plenty of excitement and goalmouth action. Here is a rundown of how both sets of players fared in the match.

PSG player ratings against Bayern Munich

Keylor Navas - 8/10

The PSG goalkeeper thwarted Bayern Munich on several occasions

Keylor Navas was kept busy by Bayern Munich just like he was in the first leg. The 34-year-old made five saves in the game but could do nothing about the goal that came off one of his stops.

Abdou Diallo - 6/10

Diallo struggled to keep track of Leroy Sane for most of the game. He was substituted in the 58th minute due to an injury.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

Kimpembe was named stand-in captain for PSG in place of the injured Marquinhos. He was easily overpowered by Bayern Munich's goal but, other than that, put no foot wrong and helped repel the visitors' attacks.

Danilo - 7/10

The Portugal international was deployed in an unfamiliar position at the heart of defense but still put up an impressive shift alongside Kimpembe.

Colin Dagba - 7/10

Colin Dagba had one of his best performances in a PSG shirt. Despite his relative inexperience, the 22-year-old still proved his mettle, with five tackles won and three interceptions made against Bayern Munich.

Leandro Paredes - 7.5/10

The Argentina international was effective in his role as the link between defense and attack. He also showed his defensive mettle, with two interceptions and two clearances made.

Idrissa Gueye - 7/10

Gueye was an effective shield for PSG's defense and helped nullify the threat posed by Bayern Munich. The Senegal international made a game-high six tackles.

Julian Draxler - 6/10

Julian Draxler was the weakest link in the PSG attack and failed to offer anything going forward before his substitution in the 73rd minute.

Neymar - 8/10

Neymar starred for PSG against Bayern Munich

Neymar was the brightest spark for the hosts and fashioned several presentable opportunities for himself. On another day, the Brazil international could well have had a hat-trick. He created three chances for his teammates on the night.

Angel Di Maria - 7/10

Angel Di Maria was relatively quiet in the first half but seized the initiative in the second half. The Argentina international made several runs and also put in a defensive shift.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

Kylian Mbappe starred with a brace in the first leg but was more subdued on his own ground. The France international was bright in the first half but did not make too much of an impact after the restart.

Substitutes

Mitchel Bakker - 6/10

The 20-year-old came on for Amad Diallo in the 58th minute and played his part in keeping the visitors at bay.

Moise Kean - 6/10

The Italy international was only on the field for 17 minutes but still had an eventful day. He blazed a shot high from a great position and also created a chance late on.

Ander Herrera - N/A

He came on too late to truly make a mark, although he received a yellow card in the 90th minute.

