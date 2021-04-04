PSG 0-1 Lille: 5 Talking points as Parisians lose out in a crucial top of the table fight  | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG lost 1-0 to Lille in a top-of-the-table clash. Jonathan David's goal in the 20th minute ultimately made the difference.

Following their big win, Lille sit at the top of the table with 66 points and have opened a three point lead over the Parisians with just 7 games left to be played.

Neymar was also sent-off in his first start since coming in after a long spell on the sidelines. The Brazilian was shown his marching orders after he pushed Tiago Djalo in the dying minutes of the game. Djalo was also sent-off for his foul-mouthed rant following the incident.

On that note, let's take a look at the talking points from the game:

#5. Neymar had a game to forget

Neymar in action against Lille

Neymar made his first start for PSG in Ligue1 after being sidelined for over a month in February. Things did not go as planned, as Lille beat the champions in a crucial game with just 7 games left to be played.

Neymar put in an awful performance last evening. The Brazilian was nowhere near his best. He lost 14 duels and gave away possession 5 times. Moreover, he was sent off in the 90th minute after picking his second yellow of the game.

#4. PSG lose their third Ligue 1 home game in a row

PSG's loss to Lille yesterday meant they have now lost three league home games in a row. The last time they lost three games on their own turf consecutively was back in September 2007.

The defending champions are in a slump and are struggling to find their flow under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine will be hoping to take control of things before they get out of hand.

3 - Paris have lost each of their last three Ligue 1 home games, their longest run since September-October 2007 in the competition (3 also). Fallen ? #PSGLOSC pic.twitter.com/OkwTddsQpM — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 3, 2021

