PSG 1-0 Leipzig | PSG Player Ratings as Neymar makes a winning return | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

With PSG desperately needing a win against Leipzig to keep their hopes alive in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, coach Thomas Tuchel took a gamble of playing Neymar, who wasn't yet fully fit. Yet, the Brazilian superstar managed to repay the faith put in him, scoring a penalty early in the first half to seal the game in PSG's favour.

After the weekend loss at Monaco, PSG were sloppy in possession for large swathes of the game, but Leipzig were also profligate with their finishing. Moments before Neymar's opener from the spot, Dayot Upamecano forced a save off PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas while an unmarked Youssuf Poulsen headed over ten minutes from time as PSG hung on to a scrappy win.

Unlike the last time these two sides met, when PSG ended the game with nine men on the field, the French champions exhibited better composure and grit till the final whistle against Leipzig. Eventually, PSG were able to eke out a win by the finest of margins to go second in their Champions League group and stand a good chance of making the knockout stages of the competition.

On that note, let us take a look at the ratings of PSG players in the game.

PSG Player Ratings:

Keylor Navas - (8/10)

The Costa Rican shot-stopper was excellent between the sticks, keeping out the likes of Emil Fosberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Daniel Olmo and Yousef Poulssen throughout the 90 minutes. Keylor Navas will certainly be proud of his performance on the night.

Alessandro Florenzi - (6.5/10)

The 29-year old Alessandro Florenzi has seamlessly adapted to life in Paris ever since making the switch from AS Roma. He showed immense work rate against Leipzig but lacked the end product in a game of few chances.

Marquinhos - (7.5/10)

A loyal servant of the club since 2013, PSG skipper Marquinhos was decisive and solid at the back, leading his side effectively. He had a fair bit of last-ditch tackles to make, which he did with ease. Marquinhos was a key presence in the PSG defence that managed to keep a lively but wasteful Leipzig at bay.

Abdou Diallo - (7/10)

The 24-year-old Abdou Diallo started in place of the suspended Presnel Kimpembe and did the job he was asked to do. He made a timely block in the dying seconds of the match to deny Marcel Sabitzer the equaliser as Leipzig returned empty-handed from the French capital.

Mitchel Bakker - (6/10)

Mitchell Bakker, an Ajax youth product, has been getting a good few minutes under his belt courtesy of an injury to Juan Bernat. While the youngster is developing and learning fast, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel could rotate him with Layvin Kurzawa, as the former doesn't offer much up the pitch yet.

Ander Hererra - (5/10)

A couple of weeks ago, Ander Hererra was the hero for PSG in an emphatic Ligue 1 win. Against Leipzig though, the seasoned campaigner barely made an impact. He lost the midfield battle to the visiting German side, who had a mammoth 62% share of the possession. Hererra also picked up a needless yellow card and was subsequently taken off.

Danilo Pereira - (6/10)

Danilo Pereira had another disappointing night for PSG, as he failed to step up in the absence of Idrissa Gueye.

Leandro Parades - (5/10)

Leandro Paredes failed to match up to counterpart Daniel Olmo. The Argentine was unimaginative for large parts of the game against Leipzig.

Angel Di Maria - (6/10)

Angel Di Maria won the penalty for PSG in the first quarter, which was duly converted by Neymar. However, he barely created anything else of note against Leipzig throughout the game before he was taken off around the hour mark.

Neymar - (8.5/10)

In a game where the result mattered more than what transpired on the pitch, Neymar was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for netting the sole goal on the night.

The Brazilian forward won a foul in a dangerous area too, only for PSG to squander the opportunity. Neymar, however, earned a needless booking that put a stain on an otherwise decent outing after coming back from injury.

Kylian Mbappe - (6/10)

Kylian Mbappe looked a pale shadow of himself against Leipzig. He didn't look comfortable on the left flank and couldn't link up with Mitchel Bakker, who rarely forayed into attack. Mbappe spurned a chance just before the hour mark to round up a rare sluggish outing.

Ratings of PSG Substitutes

Rafinha - (6/10)

Rafinha came on for Angel Di Maria and added a little more solidity to a PSG side who were largely playing second fiddle in midfield to Leipzig. However, apart from being booked for a clip on the heels, there was nothing exceptional from the Brazilian on the night.

Marco Verratti, Pablo Sarabia, Moise Kean - N/A