PSG 1-1 Monaco: 5 Talking Points as Neymar's penalty salvages a point for the Parisians | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 1-1 draw by AS Monaco in the Ligue 1 on Sunday, August 28.

The hosts came into this game having won all three of their previous games, scoring a whopping 17 goals in the process. Christophe Galtier's men were keen to maintain their scintillating form against arguably their toughest opposition so far. He made one change, with Renato Sanches starting instead of Vitinha, who was suspended.

Monaco, on the other hand, won their first game against Strasbourg. However, they drew their second game against Rennes and lost 4-1 to Lens last time around, with a player sent off in both games. They were looking to spark a turn in form against the defending champions.

The Parisians made a frantic start to the game, with clumsiness in their own box and fouls off the ball overshadowing their abilities. Neymar was yellow-carded following a come-together with Kevin Volland. The German continued to force the issue and used his physicality to unsettle PSG.

It seemed to work as Monaco surprisingly scored from a rare chance afforded to them. Volland found himself onside and in on goal, and finished with aplomb to make it 1-0 to the visitors after 20 minutes. However, he suffered a knock and was subbed off shortly after.

Monaco continued to use innovative tactics to slow the game down, often staying down longer than needed or taking their own time in dead ball situations. This seemed to affect PSG's players as well as their fans, as several boos were heard around the Parc des Princes. Maghnes Akliouche was the first player to be booked for the visitors.

PSG had chances to score, hitting the woodwork twice in the space of seconds via Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. However, they could not equalise and trailed by a goal heading into the break.

Both sides made encouraging starts to the second period, looking to take control and set the tone. The visitors' hard-tackling and harrassing style caused problems for PSG, but they were soon dealt with strictly by the referee.

The hosts were awarded a penalty midway through the half as Sergio Ramos was fouled inside the box. The decision was confirmed following a VAR check. Neymar stepped up and duly scored from the spot. Monaco continued to sit deep and stick to their plans as they made a few changes to avoid yet another sending off.

After a frenetic second half which saw several come-togethers between players from both sides, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. That said, let's take a look at the five major talking points.

#5. PSG need to protect their players from being targeted individually

With a frontline featuring three of the world's best forwards, the Parisians are often victims of targeted moves by teams in a bid to unsettle them. Kevin Volland was a part of one such incident very early in the game as he appeared to have said a few provocative words to Neymar. The Brazilian responded by shoving him and was booked as a result.

Often times, teams who are labeled as massive underdogs againt PSG will try to use non-footballing methods to get a stronghold in the game. Players like Neymar and Mbappe, who are often even tackled harder than most, could be susceptible to this.

They need leaders like Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Ramos to step in and protect their stars to avoid such incidents from hampering their gameplan.

#4. Donnarumma often rushes to commit to a loose ball

Gianluigi Donnarumma has played first-team football ever since he broke into AC Milan's squad as a 17-year-old. Since then, he has come a long way in terms of maturity, playing style and the accolades he has won.

However, given that PSG usually dominate possession of the ball, it may get difficult for him to maintain his focus off the ball. This could prove costly against sides like Monaco, who have spells of dominance. While the ball is mostly away from his goal, sudden counter-attacks could force him into early decisions.

It was evident immediately after the restart as Donnarumma sprinted out of his box thrice for loose balls. He failed to get to the ball on any of the occasions and was extremely lucky not to concede one or two goals.

#3. Messi, Neymar and Mbappe failed to really get going

PSG's front three had a rare game where they were challenged by a formidable Monaco backline. They were matched physically, in terms of pace, as well as with some choice words and gestures off the ball in a bid to unsettle.

Mbappe and Messi both hit the woodwork within a few seconds of each other in the first half as they tried to equalize. Neymar was handed a golden chance to score in the second period and missed the opportunity. He did redeem himself with a penalty in the second half.

Monaco often hung on by a thread, but with PSG's three stars failing to fire, luck seemed to be on their side.

#2. PSG lack options off the bench who can spark turnarounds

It is no secret that PSG have one of, if not the most star-studded lineup in club football. However, their options on the bench don't seem to match the quality of the starters.

In games where the Parisians are outplayed or cramped into their own half, they need runners who can unlock tight defenses. They did sign Hugo Ekitike, but he is still adapting to life at the club among a number of stars in his position.

With Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler facing spells on the sidelines, they may have to dive into the market to secure secondary and tertiary options in attack.

#1. The Parisians need to sort out their penalty taker

PSG inadvertently end up being awarded a penalty kick in every game, or every other game. The club have been known to have ego clashes between their stars over which one of them will take a penalty.

In the past, there have been clashes between Neymar and former striker Edinson Cavani. Now, it is between Neymar and Mbappe.

While there is no doubt both can be lethal from the spot, these scuffles may ruin the harmony of the squad. Furthermore, they have Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti, all of whom can be effective from the spot.

It is only the start of the season so they may get away with these moments now. But should such an event take place during a crucial European knockout game, best believe experienced teams will capitalize on it.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar