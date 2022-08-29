PSG 1-1 Monaco: Parisians' Player Ratings as Neymar, Messi and Mbappe struggle in hard-fought draw | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday, August 28.

The hosts came into this game having won all three of their previous games, scoring a whopping 17 goals in the process. Christophe Galtier's men were keen to maintain their scintillating form against arguably their toughest opposition so far. He made one change, with Renato Sanches starting instead of Vitinha, who was suspended.

Monaco, on the other hand, won their first game against Strasbourg. However, they drew their second game against Rennes and lost 4-1 to Lens last time around, with a player sent off in both games. They were looking to spark a turn in form against the defending champions.

The Parisians made a frantic start to the game, with clumsiness in their own box and fouls off the ball overshadowing their abilities. Neymar was yellow-carded following a come-together with Kevin Volland. The German continued to force the issue and used his physicality to unsettle PSG.

It seemed to work as Monaco surprisingly scored from a rare chance afforded to them. Volland found himself onside and in on goal, and finished with aplomb to make it 1-0 to the visitors after 20 minutes. However, he suffered a knock and was subbed off shortly after.

Monaco continued to use innovative tactics to slow the game down, often staying down longer than needed or taking their own time in dead ball situations. This seemed to affect PSG's players as well as their fans, as several boos were heard around the Parc des Princes. Maghnes Akliouche was the first player to be booked for the visitors.

PSG had chances to score, hitting the woodwork twice in the space of seconds via Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. However, they could not equalize and trailed by a goal heading into the break.

Both sides made encouraging starts to the second period, looking to take control and set the tone. The visitors' hard-tackling and harrassing style caused problems for PSG, but they were soon dealt with strictly by the referee.

The hosts were awarded a penalty midway through the half as Sergio Ramos was fouled inside the box. The decision was confirmed following a VAR check. Neymar stepped up and duly scored from the spot. Monaco continued to sit deep and stick to their plans as they made a few changes to avoid yet another sending off.

After a frenetic second half which saw several come-togethers between players from both sides, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. That said, let's take a detailed look at how the hosts' players fared in the game.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

Donnarumma made a decent start to the game, making a crucial save from a free-kick in the first period. He had a few nervy moments early in the second half where he came charging off the line and was lucky not to concede. He made two saves and passed the ball with 100% accuracy.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Ramos made a decent start and had a chance to equalize for PSG. However, he went for the spectacular and attempted an overhead kick and failed to make contact with the ball. He won three of his six duels, making one tackle in the process. Ramos also played seven accurate long balls.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos was composed on the ball and looked solid at the back. He won three of his four ground duels and passed the ball with 98% accuracy. He was replaced by Nordi Mukiele in the dying embers of the game.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

Kimpembe had a decent game overall. He won five of his 11 duels, making one tackle in the process. He also made two clearances. The Frenchman passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including one long ball. He was also booked in the game.

Achraf Hakimi - 7.5/10

Hakimi was a constant threat on the left flank, making several overlapping runs to support PSG's attacks. He won three of his seven duels and attempted one shot that was off target. He also passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including two crosses and five key passes. Hakimi was booked late in the game.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Nuno Mendes made a decent start but spent most of his time in the defensive third as PSG were knocked back by Monaco. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including two key passes and two long balls. He also won six of his 11 duels.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

Verratti distributed the ball well and was also sharp in making recoveries when hi side were dispossessed. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one key pass. He remarkably won 10 of his 15 duels in the game and was also booked late on.

Renato Sanches - 6.5/10

Sanches was brought in for his full debut in place of the suspended Vitinha and looked composed in the middle of the park. He was the only outfield player on the pitch with 100% passing accuracy.

Neymar - 7.5/10

Neymar received an early booking for a needless push on Kevin Volland as they were both tracking back. He missed several chances but scored from the penalty PSG were awarded in the second half.

Lionel Messi - 7/10

Messi dropped deep to facilitate play for PSG as they looked to carve out openings to score. He was unlucky not to score as he hit the post in the first half. He completed four successful dribbles and won seven of his 13 duels.

Kylian Mbappe - 6/10

Mbappe made a slow start to the game and was unlucky as he hit the woodwork. He also struggled to find space to have a clear shot at goal in the first period. Overall, he had a poor game as he attempted nine shots but failed to score.

Substitutes

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

The Portuguese came on shortly after the hour-mark to replace his fellow countryman Sanches. He had a decent game.

Pablo Sarabia & Nordi Mukiele - N/A

They both came on in the dying moments of the match and did not play enough minutes to contribute.

