PSG 1-2 Nantes: 5 talking points as defending champions suffer shock defeat at home

Second-half goals from Randal Kolo and Moses Simon helped Nantes complete a 2-1 comeback victory against PSG at the Parc des Princes.

The hosts came into this fixture buoyed by their win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League and they fashioned the best chances in the early minutes. Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos came close for PSG inside the first 15 minutes but failed to break the deadlock.

There were mild appeals for a penalty by the Nantes players soon after Kolo went down in the box but the referee waved play on and the VAR upheld his decision. This spurred the visitors to fashion their next best chance but Keylor Navas was up to the task of thwarting Ludovic Blas.

PSG broke the deadlock three minutes before the break when Julian Draxler showed great anticipation to take advantage of a rebound in the area. This put the home side ahead and gave them a half-time lead but their advantage was wiped off just 15 minutes into the second half.

Kylian Mbappe made a woeful pass that was pounced on by Randal Kolo and the Nantes striker made no mistake from 15 yards out.

The visitors went ahead in the 71st minute. A routine punt from goalkeeper Alban Lafont was won in the air by Kolo and the 22-year-old showed great strength to run at the PSG defense before teeing up strike partner Moses Simon with a square ball.

The Nigeria international converted with a one-time finish from six yards but there was a brief check for an offside decision in the buildup. However, the goal was given the all-clear after a VAR review.

Despite being ahead, Nantes continued to push forward and proved too much to handle for PSG.

There was a brief delay late in the game when Charles Traore went down following a hefty challenge by Thilo Kehrer but he was able to finish the game after being tended to by the medical team.

Nantes held on for a surprise victory over PSG and the win sees them climb up to 18th on the table. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 PSG's shock defeat ensures that the Ligue 1 title race is set to go down to the wire

PSG sit in second spot on the table

The ongoing campaign is one of the most unique in recent memory, chiefly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The backlog caused by the pandemic has led to a congested fixture list that has consequently had an effect on players' fitness, while the absence of fans has also seen visiting teams play with more intent.

These and many more reasons have added up to provide some of the most exciting title races in recent times.

Other than the Premier League, the other top five leagues are still too close to call, while unexpected faces occupy the top spot in Serie A, Ligue 1 and La Liga.

PSG are by far the most dominant team in the French league, having won seven of the last eight titles. This season, however, the Parisians have found themselves in the unusual position of playing catch-up in the dying stages of the campaign.

This is a major departure from the previous norm that would have had the capital side about to wrap up title celebrations with a few games to spare.

The forms of Lille, Monaco and Lyon put the defending champions on their toes but results elsewhere had given Mauricio Pochettino's side the chance to seize control of the title race this weekend.

Monaco and Lille could not be separated in a goalless draw, while Lyon needed an injury time goal to snatch a point against Reims.

This meant PSG came into this clash with Nantes just two points behind Lille at the summit. A victory would have taken the defending champions back to the top of the table.

Julian Draxler's goal seemingly put them on their way to victory but a second-half fightback by Nantes saw the visitors complete a comeback.

The defeat means PSG remain in second spot, three points behind Lille and level on points with third-place Lyon. Even Monaco, in fourth, are just four points behind and cannot entirely be ruled out of the title race.

With just nine matchdays to go, the Ligue 1 race is gearing up to be one of the tightest in history and at this point, it is anybody's guess who will ultimately triumph.

#4 Nantes get shock victory to boost survival hopes

Image credit: @FCNantes on Twitter

Few, if any, would have given Nantes a chance of getting something against PSG, owing to the difference in class between the two sides.

The visitors came into this fixture having won just one of their last 22 games. This poor form had put them in danger of being relegated to Ligue 2 and also led to the sacking of former manager Raymond Domenech.

⏱ | FIN DU MATCH



𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗟 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 des Jaune et Vert qui s'imposent sur la pelouse du @PSG_inside et signent une victoire très importante dans la lutte pour la maintien 🙌



1⃣-2⃣ | #psgfcn — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) March 14, 2021

However, a resolute performance ensured they picked up an unlikely victory over PSG and this massively aided their survival chances.

With Nimes having drawn 1-1 with Montpellier in Sunday's early kickoff, these three points saw Nantes usurp their relegation rivals into 18th spot.

They are now just one point behind Lorient in their quest for survival and this victory could give Nantes a huge boost to end the season on a high.

