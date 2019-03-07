PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 3 reasons why the Red Devils won

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18.22K // 07 Mar 2019, 05:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United created history

Manchester United shocked the footballing fraternity to its core with an astounding 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes to progress to the quarterfinals. In the process, the Red Devils overturn a two-goal deficit to shock PSG.

The home side got off to a horrendous start as an elementary error by Kehrer allowed Romelu Lukaku the chance to open the scoring. The Belgian made no mistake and calmly rounded Gianluigi Buffon before slotting the ball home.

The hosts though fought back instantly and levelled through Juan Bernat in the 12th minute. However, PSG piled more misery upon themselves as a mistake by Buffon presented Lukaku with the second goal.

In the second half, the Parisians controlled the majority of possession and looked the more likely to get on the score-sheet. However, a dubious VAR moment awarded Manchester United a penalty in stoppage time. Marcus Rashford stepped up and rifled the ball beyond Buffon’s reach to seal the Red Devils’ qualification.

Here is a look at the three factors that helped Manchester United script an astonishing comeback:

#3 Manchester United kept things tight at the back

Smalling & Co. stood strong in the face of adversity

Manchester United started the game with a back three. The tweak though didn’t go to plan as the visitors looked clueless playing a formation they’d never tried under the Norwegian.

However, an injury to Eric Bailly allowed the Red Devils to revert to a back four and they rarely looked like conceding after the switch.

Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling were immense at the heart of the defense while Luke Shaw manned his flank adroitly. Ashley Young too showcased his experience and galvanized those around him to help limit PSG to a solitary goal.

Advertisement

On numerous occasions, the home side threatened through some neat interplay in midfield. However, they found it hard to break down a resolute defense. The likes of Smalling and Young came up with at least a couple of crucial interventions apiece to keep the Parisians at bay.

Moreover, after the opening thirty minutes, the away side didn’t let PSG run in behind and restricted the space Juan Bernat and Angel Di Maria were finding initially.

Though the hosts lacked penetration in the offensive third, one can take nothing away from the Red Devils’ dogged defensive display.

And despite the quality of PSG’s attack, Manchester United shut them down expertly and succeeded in writing a new chapter in their chequered history.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement