PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17.38K // 07 Mar 2019, 10:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rashford (second from left) and his teammates celebrate the 21-year-old's stoppage-time penalty

Against all odds, Manchester United did the unthinkable: making history to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit and beat PSG 3-1 away from home, progressing into the Champions League quarter-finals.

It was not without controversy nor late drama at the Parc des Princes, as Presnel Kimpembe was adjudged to have handled Diogo Dalot's long-range effort inside the box - after VAR review - and Marcus Rashford showed nerves of steel to emphatically smash home from twelve yards in second-half stoppage time.

Romelu Lukaku's well-taken brace set the visitors up nicely and despite Juan Bernat's equaliser, United only needed another unanswered goal to qualify for the last-eight.

Multiple replays and various camera angles showed the decision was at the very least, a debatable one, but United snatching the vital third strike they needed to progress on away goal rules means it mattered little to them. With all of that in mind, here's a look at five hits and flops from another memorable Champions League night in Paris:

#5 Flop: Thilo Kehrer

Kehrer endured a tough time in defence, gifting Lukaku's first and struggling to impose himself

This is precisely the type of display that will either make or break Thilo Kehrer at the highest level, in terms of his development going forward.

The 22-year-old German was dispossessed twice and crucially gifted United their early goal with a poor, lazy backpass which Lukaku gratefully pounced upon. Failing to complete any tackles, interceptions, clearances or blocks, he won one aerial duel and committed a foul before unsurprisingly being replaced midway through the second-half.

Those statistics are not good enough, particularly in a must-win match like this - even with United's limited attacks. Having endured a tough start to his stint in Paris after a £40m move from Bundesliga side Schalke last January, this negative experience and nervy defensive display is one he'll look to never repeat again.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement