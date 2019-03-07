PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops
Against all odds, Manchester United did the unthinkable: making history to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit and beat PSG 3-1 away from home, progressing into the Champions League quarter-finals.
It was not without controversy nor late drama at the Parc des Princes, as Presnel Kimpembe was adjudged to have handled Diogo Dalot's long-range effort inside the box - after VAR review - and Marcus Rashford showed nerves of steel to emphatically smash home from twelve yards in second-half stoppage time.
Romelu Lukaku's well-taken brace set the visitors up nicely and despite Juan Bernat's equaliser, United only needed another unanswered goal to qualify for the last-eight.
Multiple replays and various camera angles showed the decision was at the very least, a debatable one, but United snatching the vital third strike they needed to progress on away goal rules means it mattered little to them. With all of that in mind, here's a look at five hits and flops from another memorable Champions League night in Paris:
#5 Flop: Thilo Kehrer
This is precisely the type of display that will either make or break Thilo Kehrer at the highest level, in terms of his development going forward.
The 22-year-old German was dispossessed twice and crucially gifted United their early goal with a poor, lazy backpass which Lukaku gratefully pounced upon. Failing to complete any tackles, interceptions, clearances or blocks, he won one aerial duel and committed a foul before unsurprisingly being replaced midway through the second-half.
Those statistics are not good enough, particularly in a must-win match like this - even with United's limited attacks. Having endured a tough start to his stint in Paris after a £40m move from Bundesliga side Schalke last January, this negative experience and nervy defensive display is one he'll look to never repeat again.