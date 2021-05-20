PSG 2-0 AS Monaco: 5 Talking Points as Kylian Mbappe inspires PSG to a big win | Coupe de France 2020-21

PSG beat Monaco 2-0 to bag the Coupe de France. PSG retained their domestic cup as they got the better of Niko Kovac's men at the Stade de France.

Mauro Icardi opened the scoring for PSG following some brilliant work by Kylian Mbappe to set him up. AS Monaco tried to make their way back into the tie, but Keylor Navas stood like a wall to deny them the chance.

All chances of a comeback were quashed as Mbappe scored one in the latter stages of the match to seal the deal for PSG. The Frenchman dinked one over Radoslaw Majecki following an incisive pass from Angel di Maria to put the game to bed.

On that note, let's take a look at the talking points from the game:

#5 Mauricio Pochettino wins his second trophy for PSG

Mauricio Pochettino guided PSG to their second trophy of the season. The Argentininan has done a great job so far given the fact he took over the helm from Thomas Tuchel mid-season.

With the Coupe de France in the bag, Pochettino will be rallying his side for the final matchweek of Ligue 1. PSG play Brest whereas Lille play Angers this Sunday. The Parisians will have to win their tie and hope Lille slip-up against Angers.

#4 Inspirational performance by Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe led from the front

Kylian Mbappe was sensational for PSG last night. The Frenchman led the attack in the absence of Neymar and gave his former club no chance. Mbappe set up Icardi for PSG's opening goal of the night. Moreover, he himself scored one in the dying minutes of the game to seal the deal for his side.

Mbappe traumatized Monaco's defense with his fiery pace and slick runs. The 22-year-old won 14 duels, completed 8 dribbles and made 3 recoveries throughout the game. He was simply unplayable last night.

