PSG 2-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Messi opens his account in statement win | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Goals in each half from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi saw PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 in a 2021-22 UEFA Champions League game on Tuesday. The French outfit, who now sit atop Group A, thus avenged last season’s semi-final loss against the same opposition.

The home side took an early lead in the game, with Gueye putting PSG ahead with a forceful finish in the eighth minute. The visitors had a few chances to level, but failed to capitalise even as PSG seemed content to sit back and counter.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men then killed off the contest in the 74th minute as Messi bagged his first goal for the club. PSG's clinical attacking display was complemented by a solid shift at the back, which saw them keep a clean sheet.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both sides from the game at the Parc des Princes.

PSG Player Ratings against Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 7/10

Gianluigi Donnarumma marked his Champions League debut with a fabulous performance.

Despite being a mainstay in league and international football, Donnarumma made his Champions League debut in this game. He marked the occasion with a fabulous performance. The 22-year-old made seven excellent saves en route to keeping a well-deserved clean sheet.

Achraf Hakimi: 6/10

The Moroccan was equally impressive in attack and defence. He successfully kept Grealish quiet while also bombing forward at every opportunity.

Marquinhos: 5/10

The Brazilian formed an effective defensive shield along with Kimpembe, and played his part in PSG's clean sheet.

Presnel Kimpembe: 5/10

The Frenchman looked a tad nervous during set-pieces, but was commanding when the ball was on the ground. Kimpembe enjoyed a 100% success rate with his tackles, and also popped up with key interceptions against City.

Nuno Mendes: 6/10

Despite City seemingly focusing their attacks down his flank, the 19-year-old rose to the occasion manfully and kept Mahrez & co. at bay.

Marco Verratti: 5/10

The Italian delivered a performance that veered between reckless and sublime. While he made five recoveries and completed 42 passes with an accuracy of 42%, he also lost the ball carelessly in dangerous areas.

His final contribution to the game was a yellow card for a mistimed tackle, after which he was replaced immediately.

Ander Herrera: 6/10

The former Manchester United man turned in a quietly efficient performance against his erstwhile local rivals. Herrera popped up with notable contributions at either end of the pitch against City. He showed excellent desire and work rate throughout.

Idrissa Gueye: 8/10

It was a magnificent all-round display from Gueye, whose early goal set PSG on their way against City. The Senegalese international maintained a 91% pass accuracy, and made eight recoveries. He covered virtually every blade of grass on the pitch.

Lionel Messi: 6/10

Messi (left) opened his PSG account in some style.

Messi grew in influence as the game progressed against Chelsea. That culminating in the player scoring his first goal for PSG, a supremely well-taken finish.

Kylian Mbappe: 6/10

Despite a few frustrating moments, Mbappe was full of running. He played a part in both PSG goals against City, and also provided the assist for Messi’s strike.

Neymar: 5/10

While he looked dangerous in possession, Neymar did not really threaten in front of goal. The Brazilian has not scored in his last ten Champions League appearances, and his rustiness was evident on the night.

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Manchester City:

Georginio Wijnaldum: 5/10

Replaced Verratti in the 78th minute, and helped PSG comfortably see out the win and maintain their clean sheet.

Danilo Pereira: N.A.

He was not on for long enough to warrant a rating.

