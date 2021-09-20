PSG 2-1 Lyon: PSG player ratings as Mauro Icardi scores dramatic injury-time winner | Ligue 1 2021-22 

PSG left it late to see off the challenge of Olympique Lyon, with Mauro Icardi stepping off the bench to score an injury-time winner.

The home side came into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League. Mauricio Pochettino made five changes to the side that drew in Belgium, while Lionel Messi made his full Ligue 1 debut for PSG.

PSG started the game on the front foot, with Angel di Maria forcing Anthony Lopes into a fine save. Messi was the next to go close for the hosts, but the Lyon goalkeeper thwarted the Argentina international.

Xherdan Shaqiri fashioned Lyon's first shot of the night from an acute angle in the 18th minute. But Gianluigi Donnarumma was up to the task with a routine save.

Lionel Messi went close to breaking the deadlock on two occasions in the first half. The first drew a fine save from the impressive Lopes, while his freekick from 30 yards cannoned off the bar in the 37th minute.

It took just nine minutes after the break for Lyon to break the deadlock. Karl Toko Ekambi sent a pristine low cross into the box, which Lucas Paqueta slotted past Donnarumma with an exquisite first-time finish at the near post.

PSG drew level just 11 minutes later. Neymar went down in the box under a challenge from Malo Gusto, and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. A review by VAR upheld the decision, and the former Barcelona man dusted himself off to score his first goal of the season.

Pochettino surprisingly substituted his compatriot Messi in the 75th minute, with Achraf Hakimi coming on in his stead.

Both sides struggled to impose their authority in the final stages. But just when it seemed like PSG were in line for another 1-1 draw, Mauro Icardi had other ideas. The Argentine forward was only introduced for his compatriot Angel di Maria in the 82nd minute, but that did not stop him from having the final say.

Kylian Mbappe had been quiet for most of the night. But the Frenchman provided the assist for the winning goal with a pinpoint delivery into the box. Icardi timed his header to perfection, and left Lopes with no chance in the Lyon goal.

The victory means PSG maintained their 100% start to the season, while Lyon suffered their second defeat of the campaign. On that note, here is a rundown of how the PSG players fared in the game.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

The PSG goalkeeper was relatively untested in the second half, but had a busier first half, making four saves, most of which were routine ones.

Nuno Mendes - 5.5/10

Mendes was rewarded for his impressive cameo in midweek with a start. But the 19-year-old saw his attacking contributions curtailed by Malo Gusto. He received a late booking for a poor challenge when Lyon were on the break.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

The France international was hassled on occasion in the first half when Lyon were on the ascendancy. He produced a more assured showing in the second half, and had a pass accuracy of 96.7% (the highest among all starters in the game).

Marquinhos - 5.5/10

The PSG captain made one clearance and one tackle. He was shown a yellow card for dissent in the 67th minute, though.

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

Kehrer was limited in his contributions in attack, and struggled to keep track of Karl Toko Ekambi in the first half. His defensive contributions improved after the break.

Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

The Senegal international was bypassed in midfield on occasion in the first half. But he was more effective in shielding the PSG defence in the later stages of the game.

Ander Herrera - 6.5/10

Ander Herrera created one chance for his teammates, and also made three blocks to prevent Lyon from getting on the scoresheet again. He was replaced by Georgino Wijnaldum in the 86th minute, though.

Neymar - 7.5/10

Neymar almost single-handedly tried to force the issue after PSG went behind. He caused the Lyon defence all sorts of trouble, with his directness and trickery. The Brazilian won and converted the penalty from which his side drew level on the night.

Lionel Messi - 6/10

Lionel Messi is yet to hit his best form at PSG.

Lionel Messi was more involved in the first half, and had two good chances to get on the scoresheet. He showed his impressive technique with his excellent 30-yard freekick that struck the bar. But he was hauled off with 15 minutes to go despite PSG needing a goal as Messi is still to unleash his best for his new side.

Angel di Maria - 6.5/10

Di Maria was more involved in the first half than he was in the second, combining well with Neymar and Messi on occasions. His influence waned after the break, leading to his substitution in the 84th minute.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

Mbappe was a spectator for most of the game. But he stepped up when it mattered most, providing the assist for PSG's winning goal in injury time.

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Lyon

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

The Morocco international came on for Messi in the 75th minute, and created one chance in addition to making a tackle.

Mauro Icardi - 8/10

Icardi had just eight minutes of regulation time to play. But that was enough for him to make a mark in PSG's biggest game of the season so far. He timed his header to perfection to send fans in the stands to ruptures.

Georgino Wijnaldum - N/A

The Netherlands international came on with five minutes to go, and made just one pass in the game. He did not have enough touches of the ball to warrant a rating.

