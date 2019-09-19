PSG 3-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Thomas Tuchel was the mastermind behind PSG's victory against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain claimed an emphatic victory over Real Madrid as they conquered the 13-time European champions by 3 goals to nil. Angel Di Maria was the star of the match, scoring 2 goals in his 100th game in Europe. In the 14th minute, Juan Bernat put in a low cross for Di Maria, who poked the ball past Thibaut Courtois at the near post.

The Argentinian doubled his tally in the 33rd minute when he curled the ball sweetly into the right corner after a pass from Idrissa Gueye. PSG scored the third goal before the end of the match when fullbacks Juan Bernat and Thomas Meunier combined well. The latter stabbed the ball into a gaping net.

Real Madrid had a disappointing night as they registered zero shots on target and had two goals disallowed. The first one in the 35th minute was an audacious effort by Gareth Bale as he lobbed Keylor Navas with his weaker foot. It was not to be as the ball brushed his hand before the shot.

Karim Benzema’s shot in the 76th minute was also ruled out due to interference from Lucas Vazquez in an offside position.

Without further ado, let us look at the major talking points from the match.

#1 Real Madrid are a shadow of their former selves

Zinedine Zidane needs to do something to galvanise his side quickly

Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid won three Champions Leagues in a row from 2016 to 2018 and they were seen as one of the most dominant sides in Europe. However, tonight was a different story.

Six players from the starting line-up were involved in the three Champions League wins. One of those players, Toni Kroos, endured a torrid time. The Germany international is known for being a deep-lying playmaker and creating chances with pinpoint passes. But many of Kroos’ passes were inaccurate and fell easily to the midfield players of PSG.

Karim Benzema, who scored thirty goals last season, was virtually a bystander in the match and did not contribute much to Madrid’s attacks. Casemiro was desperately trying to hold the midfield together but could not prevent PSG’s rapid counterattacks on his own.

Zidane needs to find a way to bring Real Madrid back to its former, magical selves and fast. Otherwise, he may rue his decision to manage the club for a second time.

1 / 5 NEXT