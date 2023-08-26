PSG 3-1 Lens: 5 Talking Points as Mbappe and Asensio score following beautiful teamwork by the Parisians | Ligue 1 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated RC Lens 3-1 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, August 26.

The Parisians entered this game on the back of two draws - a 0-0 result against Lorient on opening-day, followed by a 1-1 away to Toulouse last weekend. Despite the poor form, Luis Enrique and his squad were upbeat as Kylian Mbappe was reintegrated with the squad last week, and also scored. The Spaniard named a strong lineup for this game.

Last year's surprise runners-up, Lens, were determined to go another season with great performances. However, they suffered a rocky start with a 3-2 defeat against Brest, followed by a 1-1 draw against Rennes last week. Manager Franck Haise named a strong lineup in search of a positive result this time around.

PSG made a good start to the game as they played possession-based football, with everyone but Marquinhos or Milan Skriniar trying to maintain position near the halfway line. They were met with a well-drilled RC Lens side, who despite losing key players over the summer transfer window, went toe-to-toe with the defending champions for the majority of the first half.

The hosts kept the ball for 69% of the time, attempting five shots with three of those on target. Lens, on the other hand, attempted six shots but none of them troubled Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks.

PSG finally broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time following a well-executed move from their own half. Warren Zaire-Emery played the final ball to Marco Asensio at the end of a lovely team move and the Spaniard tucked the ball into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-0.

The Parisians led RC Lens by one goal at the interval.

PSG made a bright start to the second period and Kylian Mbappe doubled his team's lead just seven minutes after the restart. Following a quick exchange with the overlapping Lucas Hernandez near the halfway line, the pair darted forward. Hernandez then passed it back to Mbappe, who scored with a decisive shot into the left side-netting.

With similar possession stats in the second period as compared to the first, the hosts attempted a total of 12 shots, hitting the target just four times. They had to wait until stoppage time to score a well-worked third goal as substitute Fabian Ruiz assisted Mbappe for his second of the night.

Morgan Guilavogui grabbed a late consolation goal for Lens with virtually the final kick of the game as PSG won 3-1. On that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the contest.

#5. RC Lens played with courage despite losing key players via transfers

Last season's RC Lens side performed really well over the course of the Ligue 1 season and finished second behind PSG by just one point. They won 25 and drew nine of their 38 league games, losing just four in an impressive campaign.

The team was spearheaded by long-serving player and captain Seko Fofana, who departed for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this past summer. Leading the line was young and dynamic Belgian striker Lois Openda, who scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season, before leaving for RB Leipzig in July. They brought in large fees for the club to reinvest into the record purchase of Elye Wahi from Montpellier.

Despite Wahi being on the bench, Lens stood upto the champions for the better part of the first half.

#4. PSG produced a slick passing move in the build-up to Marco Asensio's goal

After a tightly-contested first 45 minutes, both teams looked to go into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0. However, PSG produced a moment of brilliance with passing like clockwork.

It began with Mbappe and Vitinha playing a quick one-two near the halfway line, which released the Portuguese forward into open space. Vitinha then picked out Zaire-Emery, who laid the ball off for Asensio with a first-time pass. The Spaniard did the rest as his curling effort had enough on it to beat Brice Samba in Lens' goal.

It was Marco Asensio's first goal for the Parisians.

#3. Kylian Mbappe doubled PSG's lead with another lovely team goal

The hosts passed the ball around and moved it all the way back to their center backs, who kept it to draw Lens' press onto them. This created space on the wings as the visitors maintained a narrow shape to prevent the likes of Mbappe and Dembele making diagonal runs through. However, there was no stopping the Parisians' number 7.

Kylian Mbappe dropped deep for a quick one-two with Lucas Hernandez, who made a lovely run from left-back, all the way to Lens' box. He then cut the ball back into Mbappe's path, who put the ball past the 'keeper with a first-touch shot to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

#2. Teenage sensation Warren Zaire-Emery had a wonderful game

Covering nearly all areas of the pitch well, Zaire-Emery passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball. He provided an assist for the Parisians' opening goal with a delicate cushioned touch towards Asensio.

Zaire-Emery also won seven of his 11 duels, making four tackles, two clearances and one interception. He was a livewire in midfield and made life difficult for his opposite numbers Salis Abdul Samed and Andy Diouf, who were both subbed off.

At only 17 years of age, PSG may have a gem on their hands.

#1. The Parisians scored a third and Lens netted a last-ditch consolation goal

Substitutes Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler played an integral part in the hosts' third goal in second-half stoppage time. They played a quick exchange of passed before moving the ball forward and into the opponent's penalty area. Ruiz then cut it back to Mbappe, who composed himself and fired a shot that took two wicked deflections before going into the net.

Lens then pulled a goal back with virtually the last move of the game after Donnarumma showed a lapse in concentration as he aimlessly kicked the ball out of play. The hosts' players switched off and the visitors capitalized as Florian Sotoca provided an assist for Morgan Guilavogui to make it 3-1.