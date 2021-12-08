PSG 4-1 Club Brugge: Player ratings as Messi and Mbappe score braces overwhelm visitors | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored braces as PSG crushed Club Brugge 4-1 in their last group game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side made an electric start to the game, racing to a 2-0 lead within the first seven minutes, courtesy a quick-fire brace from Mbappe. Later in the first half, the Frenchman then turned provider for Mess, who lashed in a fabulous strike from 20 yards.

The visitors came our all guns blazing after the break. They got their reward via Mats Rits, who reduced arrears with a lovely finish in the 68th minute. However, PSG restored their three-goal advantage only minutes later when Messi completed his brace from the spot in the 76th minute.

With the win, the Ligue 1 giants ended their group-stage endeavour with a morale-boosting win. They were already guaranteed to finish behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who lost at Leipzig, coming into this game.

On that note, here's a look at PSG player ratings from the game:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

Donnarumma enjoyed a solid outing between the posts. The goalkeeper was called upon several times, but made sharp saves to restrict Brugge to just one goal throughout the 90 minutes.

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

Hakimi was brilliant in the attacking phase of the game. He was tidy with his passing, and marauded down the right flank throughout the game. However, he left a little too much space behind for his teammates to deal with.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos was composed on the ball, and faultless without it. He did well to cover the space Hakimi left on the right flank. The Brazilian was impressive in PSG's buildup play throughout the game.

Abdou Diallo - 7/10

Diallo enjoyed a pretty decent outing for PSG. The centre-back was colossal in the air, making some crucial interceptions to keep PSG's lead intact. He managed three headed clearances, four interceptions and five ball recoveries throughout the 90 minutes.

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

Nuno Mendes against Club Brugge

Mendy was solid during his time on the pitch. He showcased excellent defensive guile, keeping Brugge's attackers at bay throughout the game. However, he failed to make a telling impact on the attacking side of things.

Idrissa Gueye - 7/10

Highly effective and intelligent in his positioning and clean-up play, Gueye also made a few good driving runs through the middle. He linked up well with his midfield partners, and made some crunching tackles to make life difficult for Brugge.

Georgino Wijnaldum - 6/10

Wijnaldum struggled to get to the pace of the game throughout the night. He did make a couple of good darting runs in the Brugge penalty area, but largely to no effect.

Marco Verratti - 8/10

As always, Verratti was once again the lynchpin in PSG's midfield. He showcased his adept reading of the game, keeping play ticking with neat and accurate passes. He did well to progress the ball upfield on numerous occasions as well.

Angel Di Maria - 8/10

Di Maria was a constant threat to the Brugge defence. The Argentine playmaker created many good chances for his teammates, and was influential throughout his time on the pitch. He also supplied a fabulous assist for Mbappe's second goal.

Lionel Messi - 9/10

Messi was unplayable throughout the night, scoring two goals. The first of them was a fabulous curler past Simon Mignolet.

Apart from the goals, he looked dangerous with the ball, causing all sorts of problems for the Brugge defence throughout the game.

Kylian Mbappe - 9.5/10

It was a perfect performance from the in-form man. Mbappe put up a dynamic first-half performance, scoring two quickfire goals in the first seven minutes to put PSG in the driving seat. He also provided a brilliant assist for Messi's first goal.

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Club Brugge

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

Kehrer came on as a 49th-minute substitute to replace Nuno Mendes. He made one key clearance for PSG. However, he was pretty much ineffective for the rest of the game.

Leandro Parades - 7/10

Parades came on as a 71st-minute replacement for Idrissa Gueye. He did as good a job as his Senegalese counterpart.

Ander Herrera - 6/10

Herrera came on as 71st-minute substitute. He added much-needed energy and quickness to PSG's play in the centre of the field.

Mauro Icardi - N/A

Coming on in the 83rd minute, Icardi didn't play long enough to have any impact on the game.

Eric Ebimbe - N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Ebimbe was also an 83rd-minute substitute, but didn't play long enough to warrant a rating.

Edited by Bhargav