PSG 4-2 Nantes: 5 talking points as Kylian Mbappe becomes club's record goalscorer | Ligue 1 2022-23

PSG overcame Nantes in a hard-fought 4-2 victory at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (March 4) to open up an 11-point advantage atop the standings.

Lionel Messi, Danilo Pereira and Kylian Mbappe, coupled with an own goal from Jaouen Hadjam, ensured that the Parisians won for the third time in a row. Messi opened the scoring with a simple finish in the 12th minute before Hadjam inadvertently turned the ball into his own net five minutes later.

Nantes, though, fought back before the end of the first half, as quickfire goals from Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago made it 2-2.

Pereira restored the hosts' advantage right at the hour mark by turning in Mbappe's cross with a pointed header.

Five minutes later, they were awarded a penalty after Nodi Mukiele was fouled inside the area, but following an extensive review, it was chalked off. PSG kept pushing for a fourth, and Mbappe made it 4-2 in added time with a cool finish that also made him the outright top-scorer in the club's history.

Christophe Galtier's side prepared for their trip to Bayern Munich in emphatic fashion. Here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 Messi and Mbappe step up again in Neymar's absence

Messi and Mbappe scored again.

With Neymar sidelined with an injury, Messi and Mbappe were left to work on their own but have hardly missed the Brazilian, as the duo appear to have struck a wonderful partnership.

The players, who contested the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against each other, connected brilliantly in their Marseille victory. They were on target against Nantes too, with Messi and Mbappe bagging a goal apiece.

Messi opened the scoring for PSG in the 12th minute with a simple finish off Nuno Mendes' cross, while Mbappe capped off a big win in added time with a nonchalant finish from close range.

For the third time in a row, PSG have had both of them on the scoresheet. Messi and Mbappe's chemistry was just perfect, linking many times throughout the game.

#4 Nantes expose PSG's defensive frailties

The Canaries overturned a 2-0 deficit in the first half.

Nantes struck twice in the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to equalise before the break. On both occasions, PSG could've done better.

Nantes' first strike was an audacious effort from Ludovic Blas from a tight angle at the near post, but Gianluigi Donnarumma got down too late, allowing the ball to find the back of the net.

For the second one, the Parisians were all at sea inside the box as a corner was played in. Ganago connected to a flick-on by Mollet and headed into an empty net.

He evaded PSG's markers with much ease while Nordi Mukiele was just a spectator, offering no resistance as he pushed forward.

#3 VAR's lengthy review of PSG penalty

The VAR review went on and on.

The VAR has certainly changed the way football operates, but the technology has its downsides, and one of them was on display in the game.

PSG won a penalty after Mukiele was hauled down inside the area by Jaouen Hadjam, and the referee didn't hesitate to point to the spot.

However, the decision was later called for review, and Mbappe waited for more than a minute with the ball underneath his arms before the final call was made.

The spot-kick was eventually cancelled, as Mukiele appeared to dive, but it was the lengthy review of the incident, lasting more than 60 seconds, that might have irked players more.

#2 No joy away from home for Nantes

The Canaries struggled away from home.

Nantes perhaps put up their best performance on the road this season, but since it was against champions PSG, it amounted to nothing as they ended up losing.

This was their seventh loss away from home in the league this season from 14 games, having won only twice. In fact, the Canaries have won only 11 points from a possible 42 away from home.

It's perhaps the biggest factor behind Nantes struggling below the top half of the standings in 12th, sitting just eight points clear of the relegation zone.

#1 Mbappe - the record-breaker, history-maker

PSG's most prolific in history

Having drawn level with Edinson Cavani on 200 goals, Kylian Mbappe eagerly looked to make the record his own by bagging one on the night and moving clear of the Uruguayan.

However, it was turning out to be frustrating for him, as the Frenchman saw an effort fly wide and another one blocked. He then stepped up to take the penalty in the second half, but that was scrapped.

Mbappe, though, persisted, and it paid off in stoppage time when the 24-year-old brilliantly controlled Timothy Pembele's cross by turning around and firing into the back of the net.

With 201 goals, he's now the most prolific goalscorer in PSG's history, a remarkable record considering he's only 24 and has played for the side only since 2017.

