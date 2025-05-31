Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were at their dominant best, scoring five goals in a starring display against Inter Milan as they won 5-0 in the final of the Champions League on Saturday, May 31.

Ad

Heading into the game, Luis Enrique opted to pick Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to lead a fluid front three. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes manned the flanks defensively while Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves occupied the middle of the park.

Inter Milan's 3-5-2 set up saw Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez spearhead the attack while Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard formed the back three.

Ad

Trending

It was a strong start for the French side and it paid dividends quickly as they scored twice in the space of eight minutes. Hakimi broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, tapping home a simple goal before Doue doubled the tally with a volley.

The floodgates opened in the second half as the Nerazzurri were unable to deal with PSG's pace on the counter. Doue completed his brace in the 63rd minute before goals from Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu completed a historic rout.

Ad

The result means Les Parisiens win their first-ever Champions League, avenging a loss to Bayern Munich in the 2020 finals. The 5-0 scoreline represents the largest margin of victory ever in the history of a UCL final as well. Here are the player ratings:

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

The Italian had a comfortable night between the sticks, rarely being troubled as Inter Milan forced him into two fairly comfortable saves.

Ad

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Hakimi added to his goals from the quarter-finals and semi-finals, finding himself in the right place at the right time for a simple finish. The Moroccan's forays forward provide a different dimension to the PSG attack.

Willian Pacho - 6.5/10

Defended capably and did not have much to do.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The Brazilian did well in his physical match-ups with Thuram and was a calm presence with his leadership for the side.

Ad

Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

Mendes was comfortable in possession but could not do much going forward.

Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

Ruiz was incisive and sharp with passing, finishing with three chances created and six passes into the final third as the Inter Milan midfield had no answer to Les Parisiens' trio.

Joao Neves - 6.5/10

The 20-year-old showed maturity well beyond his years, hardly putting a foot wrong throughout the game.

Ad

Vitinha - 7.5/10

The Portugal international was the pick of PSG's midfielders. He created the first goal with a brilliant pick out of Doue and then notched an assist for the side's third goal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 7/10

The winger had a largely silent first half as much of the action occurred on the opposite flank. However, his moment came in the second period and he took it well, putting a cool finish past Sommer.

Ad

Ousmane Dembele - 7.5/10

Occupying positions centrally and down the right, Dembele served as the hub for PSG's attack. The Frenchman has been in red-hot form this year and while he did not score, his two assists and overall control over the game were key aspects behind his side's win.

Desire Doue - 9/10

A stunning outing for Doue who scored twice and set up one more in PSG's dominant win. He gave Federico Dimarco all sorts of trouble, finishing with three shots on target, three chances created and four passes into the final third along with his goal contributions.

Ad

Substitutes

Bradley Barcola - 6.5/10

MIssed a sitter but made up for it with an excellent assist for Mayulu's goal.

Lucas Hernandez - 6/10

Was solid after coming on for the last 15 minutes.

Warren Zaire-Emery, Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu - N/A

Mayulu got on the scoresheet but the trio came on too late and did not play enough to merit a rating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishal Ravi Vishal has been a European football journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 18 months, covering news and rumors. A firm believer in providing the most accurate information to readers, he prioritizes conducting thorough research before writing a story, and his overall feel for the game, combined with his ability to express thoughts and opinions in a succinct manner set him apart from other journalists.



Ever since coming across a game randomly on TV in 2012, Vishal has been a passionate fan of the sport. Growing up, he loved Chelsea’s style of play and adored Eden Hazard and Jose Mourinho. His favorite footballing moment was when the Blues won the 2021 UEFA Champions League. If given a chance to change any football rule, Vishal would want VAR to be more consistent for the offside rule and its decisioning to be quicker.



Apart from European football, Vishal also likes to keep up to date with Major League Soccer and the Indian Super League. When not immersed in football, he likes to watch other sports and strum the guitar. Know More