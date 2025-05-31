Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) brutally defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. A brace from 19-year-old Desire Doue was coupled with goals from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu. The Parisians won their first-ever European trophy in the most impressive way possible.

Inter have endured some near-misses this season, losing the Serie A title by a point to Napoli and getting beaten by city rivals AC Milan in the Italian Supercup final. They came into the final knowing this was their last chance at a silverware this season.

However, it all started to unravel fast for them, as their former player Hakimi put PSG in front after 12 minutes before Doue made it 2-0 shortly after. The Nerazzurri appeared to have regained stability in the match thereafter, but a goal was severely lacking.

PSG had disconnected all passing lanes, leaving Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram devoid of proper service. And after the hour mark, the Ligue 1 champions netted thrice more to become the first team to win a Champions League final by a five-goal margin.

They also join Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City to have completed the European treble, with their manager Luis Enrique doing it for a second time.

As for Inter, it wraps up a truly disappointing campaign that promised so much. Questions will now arise over head coach Simone Inzaghi's future, and that of many other players in the squad.

Here are the player ratings for Inter Milan:

Yannick Sommer - 4/10

The Swiss international was completely helpless in the match as Inter's defense was clinically cut open by PSG's fiery attacking frontline.

Benjamin Pavard - 4/10

Benjamin Pavard was totally out of pace and out of depth as PSG capitalized on the wings to exert their dominance on the game.

Francesco Acerbi - 6/10

A bright spot in Inter's otherwise poor defense on the night, as Acerbi chased down PSG forwards and even had a half-chance in the first-half.

Alessandro Bastoni - 4.5/10

So often the mortar to Inter's brick, Alessandro Bastoni was left chasing shadows on the night and completely helpless as PSG drifted past him.

Denzel Dumfries - 5/10

The Dutchman tried his best to regain possession but underwhelmed in his duels. To his credit, he did look dangerous on the wings and laid a couple of crosses for Inter's forwards.

Nicolo Barella - 6/10

He kept biting at the heels of PSG players for possession and came away victorious a few times too. Unfortunately, the Italian magician couldn't influence the game as much as he would have liked.

Hakan Calhanoglu - 6.5/10

The Turkish wizard had his moments in the game, albeit those were few and far between as PSG blitzed past Inter. He laid seven crosses in the game and created two chances too.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 3/10

Was he even on the pitch? Mkhitaryan was barely visible despite being on the field for 62 minutes as the former Borussia Dortmund star laid just nine accurate passes during that timeframe, let alone control the tempo for the Nerazzurri.

Federico Dimarco - 3/10

Dimarco would want to forget this night as quickly as possible, as the Inter stalwart was horrendous in the first half with PSG constantly targeting his side of the pitch. Doue's shot even came off of him for PSG's second of the evening.

Marcus Thuram - 5/10

Such a vital figure for Inter throughout their Champions League campaign, Marcus Thuram failed to step up when it mattered the most. But then again, the whole team was disappointing enough.

Lautaro Martinez - 4/10

Tonight could arguably be the most ineffective he's ever been in an Inter Milan shirt, for Martinez completely lacked the attacking firepower, the grit, and the bite against PSG.

Substitutes

Yann Bisseck - N/A

The young man came in the 54th minute but lasted only eight minutes in the finals as he succumbed to an injury and had to be taken off by Inter's medical team.

Nicola Zalewski - 4/10

Minimal involvement from the midfielder.

Carlos Augusto - 4/10

Besides a couple of passes, there was nothing much to see from him on the night.

Matteo Darmian - 5/10

The Italian tried to regain control of the game but was clearly overpowered on the night.

Kristjan Asllani - 5/10

Inzaghi's last throw of the dice but Asllani could barely add anything to the game.

