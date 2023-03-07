"PSG are better without Neymar" - Pundit makes interesting claim as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe gear up with teammates for Bayern clash

With Neymar ruled out for the remainder of the season, PSG will rely on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in attack as they look to fight for silverware on multiple fronts.

Football pundit Ashley Westwood has made a bold claim that the Brazilian's injury is a blessing in disguise for the club as he argued that the Parisians are a better side without him.

Neymar suffered an ankle injury during PSG's 4-3 victory over Lille in Ligue 1 back in February. The Brazilian was initially sidelined from the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 clash with Bayern Munich. The Parisians have now confirmed that he'll miss the rest of the season as he is set to undergo ankle surgery in Doha.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/13534… Neymar out for the rest of the season as PSG star to have surgery on ankle injury Neymar out for the rest of the season as PSG star to have surgery on ankle injury talksport.com/football/13534…

Commenting on the situation, Westwood argued that despite the Brazilian's immense skills and abilities, the Parisians are more balanced when he isn't on the pitch.

"PSG are better without Neymar," the former Premier League star told Hindustan Times. You know he is so good on the ball, he is so fast in his dribbling technique.

"When he gets on the ball, he kind of attracts 2 or 3 players from the opposition, because there's a lot of focus on stopping him.

Westwood went on to point out that it doesn't tick well for the Parisians when Neymar and Lionel Messi both play in attack due to their lack of contribution in defense. He also claimed that Kylian Mbappe's return is a massive development, highlighting the Frenchman's impact in his cameo appearance in the first leg versus Bayern Munich.

"If you are to be PSG with him and Messi in the side, they don't defend very well from the front," he continued. "Both of them - they are not great at possession. They don't do the hard yards if you would like. And it can be a little bit open when you play both.

"What's more important is Mbappe coming back if you look at the first leg - 1st half, Bayern completely dominated PSG. And only 10 minutes into the 2nd half and Mbappe came on - the difference was there and apparently, he scored a goal which was disallowed by inches for offside,” he added.

NowMyNews @NowMyNews

spamchronicles.com/psg-vs-bayern-…



#SportsNews PSG vs. Bayern Munich LIVE: With Messi and Mbappé, the Parisians announce their squad for the Champions League PSG vs. Bayern Munich LIVE: With Messi and Mbappé, the Parisians announce their squad for the Champions Leaguespamchronicles.com/psg-vs-bayern-…#SportsNews https://t.co/ak0LfTUUQ4

The Ligue 1 giants will take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at the Allianz Arena tomorrow (March 8). It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe can get the job done.

A look at Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's numbers for PSG this season

The Parisians' superstar trio

It goes without saying that it's been a highly prolific season for the Parisian's attacking trio so far this season. Regardless of his injury, Neymar will finish the term on a high note, having bagged 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has 18 goals and 16 assists to his name in 29 games, while Kylian Mbappe has recorded 30 goals and eight assists to his name in 30 matches. It remains to be seen if they can manage to conclude the campaign with silverware.

Poll : 0 votes