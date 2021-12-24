PSG close to agreeing terms for January exit of 28-year-old - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are closing in on a deal that will see Rafinha join Real Sociedad on a six-month loan, according to French outlet L'Equipe (via Foot Sur7).

Rafinha arrived from Barcelona back in 2020 but never settled in his new surroundings. The 28-year-old midfielder has found it difficult to break into PSG's star-studded lineup over the past two seasons. As things stand, Rafinha has only made 39 appearances for the Parisian giants and is yet to score a goal for them. The Brazilian has only made five Ligue 1 appearances this season.

According to the aforementioned source, it seems like Rafinha's time at PSG is slowly coming to an end. The 28-year-old midfielder is set to join Real Sociedad on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season. L'Equipe states that the negotiations are in their final stages with only new administrative formalities remaining before the conclusion of the deal.

However, Basque outlet El Diario Vasco states that the deal has not reached its concluding stage just yet. According to the Basque reports, Rafinha's wage structure is still not finalized. Reports claim PSG want Real Sociedad to pay half of Rafinha's wages over the six-month period.

However, El Diario Vasco claims the 28-year-old midfielder is already certain of his move to the La Liga outfit and has already said goodbye to his PSG teammates.

Negotiations ongoing to complete the agreement, there are still details to be sorted but club sources are 'confident'.

It is worth noting that Real Sociedad are in the midst of a terrible run of form in La Liga. The Basque side have lost their last four league matches and have dropped down to sixth in the standings.

Real Sociedad made an outstanding start to the campaign at were top of the La Liga standings for multiple weeks before hitting this poor run of form.

PSG are top of the league despite a few underwhelming results

Despite a few underwhelming displays over the past month, PSG are still comfortably top of Ligue 1 at the halfway point of the season. Mauricio Pochettino's side have amassed 46 points from 19 matches and are currently 13 points clear of second-placed OGC Nice.

However, it has not been all smooth sailing for PSG in Ligue 1. The Parisian outfit have drawn three of their last four matches against the likes of OGC Nice, Lens and FC Lorient. PSG needed a late injury-time equalizer by Mauro Icardi to salvage a point against a struggling Lorient side who were 19th coming into the match.

Un point de pris néanmoins face au



Merci au Moustoir pour les encouragements ! 🧡 Dénouement cruel pour les Merlus qui menaient jusqu'à la 90ème.

