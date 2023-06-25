PSG close to signing Bayern Munich superstar for around €35-40 million: Reports

According to reports, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germian are closing in on a move for Bayern Munich central defender Lucas Hernandez. The French publication L'Equipe says "the two clubs are progressing well" to find an agreement for the former Atletico Madrid player.

Reports further suggest that the player could go for as less as €35 million. The versatile Hernandez can also play at left-back, and the fee suggested could be a bargain for the Frenchman. The defender has one year left on his current deal with the Bavarian club, and talks of an extension remain uncertain.

The player did not feature much for Bayern Munich after suffering a knee injury that he picked up during the FIFA World Cup last year. Hernandez was forced out of his national team's group-stage clash against Australia after playing just 13 minutes. The 2018 World Cup Champions completed a first-half come-back after going a goal down within 10 ten minutes of the clash and eventually beat the Socceroos 4-1.

Hernandez made 11 appearances for his club last season, all of which came before the commencement of the World Cup in November last year.

Bayern are also close to completing the signing of Napoli central defender Kim Min-jae for a reported fee of €47 million. Reports suggest that the South Korean's arrival could mean the departure of Lucas Hernandez.

The 26-year-old has agreed to sign a five-year deal with Bayern despite interest from English side Manchester United.

Bayern Munich complete signing of Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

BBC Sport reported on Friday (June 23) that Bayern Munich completed the signing of Raphael Guerreiro from German rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

The player has signed a three-year deal with Bayern and will reunite with his former coach, Thomas Tuchel. According to the 29-year-old, the decision to move to Bayern was simple. Speaking about the move, he said:

"When the call came from Bayern, my decision was made quickly."

The Portuguese defender spent seven years at Dortmund, during which he won three major trophies, including two DFB Pokal Cups and one German Super Cup.

Speaking about the move, Guerreiro added:

"I'm a player who always likes to have the ball - it's about dominating the game and I want to create chances. I will do everything to win as many titles as possible. That is the philosophy of Bayern."

