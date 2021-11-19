PSG conduct meeting with agent of promising Barcelona target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have conducted a meeting with the agent of Barcelona target Karim Adeyemi. Sport1 (via Barca Blaugranes) have reported that the Parisian side are keen to work out a potential transfer.

Karim Adeyemi has been one of the most in-demand strikers in the current scenario. The 19-year-old forward has already scored 15 goals in 22 appearances for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg this season. His rich vein of form earned him a call-up to the German national team, where he has already scored once, against Armenia.

His goalscoring prowess has attracted interest from a host of European clubs including PSG, Barcelona and Liverpool.

According to the aforementioned source, Karim Adeyemi's agent Manfred Schwabl met PSG's hierarchy on Thursday to discuss the future of the 19-year-old forward. Barcelona also had a similar meeting with Manfred Schwabl last week, as reported by the Express.

It is worth noting that PSG's interest in Karim Adeyemi could be bad news for the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona. The purchasing power of the Parisian giants will automatically give them the upper hand when it comes to contract negotiations with the player.

According to Transfermarkt, Karim Adeyemi is currently valued at €20 million. However, the price is bound to skyrocket due to sheer interest in the 19-year-old forward.

Apart from Karim Adeyemi, Barcelona are also interested in securing the services of Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria. The Swiss international is out of contract at the end of the season and could be a more viable option for a financially troubled Barcelona side.

PSG and Barcelona could do with a new centre-forward

Both PSG and Barcelona could do with a new centre-forward to strengthen their frontline. The Catalan giants have unfortunately lost Sergio Aguero for the long-term following cardiac troubles.

The Catalan giants do have other attacking options at their disposal. The likes of Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay are capable of leading the line for Barcelona. However, Blaugrana lack depth in attack since their only options on the bench are Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong.

PSG, on the other hand, are on the verge of losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid next summer. The Parisian giants could go for another young centre-forward with great potential to replace the 22-year-old World Cup winner.

Kylian Mbappe has entered the final year of his PSG contract and it is highly unlikely he will sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 side. Real Madrid will most likely be Mbappe's destination in the summer of 2022.

