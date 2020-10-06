PSG: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window

French champions Paris Saint-Germain had quite an eventful 2019/20 campaign as they reached their first-ever UEFA Champions League final. Neymar and co were one of the best sides in the tournament and went past Atalanta and RB Leipzig in the knockout stages to meet Bayern Munich in the final, where PSG ultimately lost.

Thomas Tuchel's men also had a busy summer off the pitch including quite literally a last-minute deal for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha. PSG parted ways with several players and brought in a few fresh faces to plug some gaping holes in their squad.

They were forced to do so on a tight budget as PSG also hoped to raise funds this summer to comply with FFP rules [as reported by GFFN].

PSG's confirmed 2020/21 transfer deals

PSG made Icardi's loan deal permanent

Mauro Icardi and Sergio Rico — who initially joined on loan deals from Inter Milan and Sevilla respectively — saw their moves made permanent after convincing the PSG hierarchy with their performances.

The Argentine put pen to paper on four-year-contract at the Parc des Princes worth £45m excluding bonuses and add-ons. Rico joined for a fee of just under £6m.

PSG bolstered their attacking options with the loan signing of Everton's Moise Kean. The former Juventus man endured a nightmare debut campaign in England and was actively looking for an exit from Goodison Park, and PSG — who were short on attacking options after Edinson Cavani's departure — sanctioned a temporary deal for the Italian wonderkid.

55 - Since 2012/13, Alessandro Florenzi 🇮🇹 has been involved in 55 goals in league games (25 goals, 30 assists), more than any other defender in the Top 5 European leagues. Paris? pic.twitter.com/GWSh8bgvk6 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 10, 2020

The champions improved upon their options at the back with a loan deal for Alessandro Florenzi from AS Roma. The Italian has inherited the spot from Thilo Kehrer to replace Thomas Meunier.

PSG also improved their midfield options with two deadline day signings in Danilo Pereira of FC Porto and Rafinha from Barcelona. The Portuguese moved on a loan deal with an option to purchase, while the Brazilian moved on a free transfer. PSG also completed the transfer of back-up goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier from US Orleans on a free.

Former PSG captain Thiago Silva leads the Parisiens' lengthy departure list. The Brazilian veteran refused to extend his contract and moved to London side Chelsea on a free transfer. PSG's all-time highest goalscorer, Edinson Cavani, also chose to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract. The 33-year-old sealed a deadline day move to Manchester United.

250 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (432) and Cristiano Ronaldo (416) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (250). Devil. pic.twitter.com/l7jWdtXp2t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2020

Adil Aouchiche and Thomas Meunier moved to St. Etienne and and Borussia Dortmund, while UCL hero Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Tanguy Kouassi swapped Paris for German champions Bayern Munich.

Former back-up keeper Alphonse Areola was loaned to Fulham for the 2020/21 campaign, while promising young keepers Garissone Innocent and Marcin Bulka were also sent to gain minutes at SM Caen and FC Cartagena.

Arnaud Kalimuendo, their 18-year-old forward, was loaned to Lens in Ligue 1. Young centre-half Loic Mbe Soh was sold to Nottingham Forest for a fee of £4.5m.

