PSG contemplating selling Mauro Icardi to make room for Barcelona ace Lionel Messi: Reports

Mauro Icardi has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint Germain of late, which could aid in the arrival of Barcelona ace Lionel Messi at Paris.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Ligue 1 giants remain eager to host the Argentinean maestro and are even willing to let Lionel Messi’s countryman leave to increase their chances of securing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s signature. It is rumored that the Barcelona skipper does not share a good relationship with the former Inter Milan striker.

Icardi joined PSG from the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2019, initially on a year-long loan before his move was made permanent the following summer. The Argentinean has performed well in Paris, but it is believed that he is eager for a move back to Italy.

It is also reported that Icardi has reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 giants to accelerate his departure. That would help PSG prepare for their much-talked-about move for Barcelona ace Lionel Messi in the summer.

PSG sporting director Leonardo is willing to let Icardi leave, thanks to the brilliant form of Moise Kean. The Italian striker is tipped to extend his loan deal with the Ligue 1 giants and could even seal a permanent move if he continues to impress.

The Catalans are desperate to hold on to their prized asset, but PSG are refusing to step back and Lionel Messi’s future continues to hang in the balance.

If Icardi does end up leaving Paris, he will not be short of suitors, with Juventus, AC Milan, and AS Roma all keeping a close eye on the Argentinean.

El PSG estudia la salida de Mauro Icardi para favorecer la llegada de Messi

Icardi’s departure would also help PSG finance a move for the Barcelona skipper. Lionel Messi’s current contract is set to expire in the summer, but the Argentinean would still command an astronomical salary.

Icardi’s departure would not only free up space in the squad for the diminutive magician, but it would also help the Ligue 1 giants adhere to the stringent regulations of FIFA Financial Fair Play.

Barcelona will do everything in their power to keep Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are expected to move heaven and earth to ensure that Lionel Messi stays at Camp Nou. New president Joan Laporte has openly expressed his desire to hold on to the Argentinean, so it remains to be seen whether Icardi’s potential departure can tilt the tide in PSG’s favor.

Lionel Messi has 16 goals and seven assists already in 2021.



It's only March