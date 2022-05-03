PSG could launch move for Inter Milan superstar if Antonio Conte is appointed manager: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could make a move for Inter Milan star Nico Barella if Antonio Conte replaces Mauricio Pochettino on the hotseat at the club.

As reported by ESPN, Pochettino hopes to stay at the Parc des Princes until the end of his current deal which expires in 2023.

However, speculations regarding the future of the Argentine at PSG refuse to die down.

Spanish outlet Marca reported that Antonio Conte is keen on replacing Pochettino at the French capital club.

Now, as per Tuttosport via Le10Sport, Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella could be on PSG's radar if they can bring in Conte.

Barella has been a key player for both Inter Milan as well as for the Italian national team in recent years.

The midfield dynamo was one of the most impressive players for the Nerazzurri last campaign as they won the Serie A title when Conte was in charge.

Squawka



◎ 12 - Domenico Berardi

◎ 11 - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

◎ 10 - Hakan Calhanoglu

◉ 10 - Nicolò Barella



Nicolò Barella is the fourth player to provide 10+ assists in Serie A this season:
◎ 12 - Domenico Berardi
◎ 11 - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
◎ 10 - Hakan Calhanoglu
◉ 10 - Nicolò Barella
It's the first time he has reached double figures in his career.

The 25-year-old has also enjoyed a fantastic campaign this time out as Inter are in the hunt to retain the Scudetto.

Barella was one of the most impressive players for Roberto Mancini's Italy side as they won the European Championship last year.

Despite boasting a very strong squad this season, PSG have not quite managed to impress as a unit.

They have already secured the Ligue 1 title but have once again disappointed in Europe.

The French giants would definitely get a lot stronger in midfield if they can get Barella in.

The 25-year-old already shares an excellent bond with his compatriot Marco Verratti and could form a brilliant midfield partnership.

Barella could also be an upgrade on the likes of Danio Pereira, Gini Wijnaldum, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes.

The former Cagliari midfielder is one of the most important players at Inter Milan, but as per the report, they could find it difficult to resist a big offer for him.

PSG have a big summer ahead of themselves

Expectations were massive from PSG following their blockbuster transfer window last summer.

However, the French giants have not been able to live up to the expectations this campaign.

Kylian Mbappé has 35 goals and 23 assists this season

A crucial summer awaits the Parisian club with the future of their manager Pochettino and star attacker Kylian Mbappe both being up in the air.

As per The Sun, Zinedine Zidane is also viewed as a candidate to take the hotseat from Pochettino.

