PSG counting on game-changer Kylian Mbappe to finish off Real Madrid

A lot has changed since Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid locked horns in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 three weeks ago.

Since then, the Ligue 1 giants have lost two out of the three matches they have played. Los Blancos, though, have won all three games, scoring eight goals and conceding just two.

Based on their current form, and coupled with the fact that they will be playing at home, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will go into the second leg as slight favorites.

That, however, does not make PSG underdogs. The Parisians were by far the better side in the previous fixture at the Parc des Princes and have all it takes to get the right result at the Bernabeu.

A tight game to call

For all neutrals, the 1-0 scoreline from the first leg was the perfect result, as it kept the tie pretty much open. PSG may have won narrowly at home but it’s still anybody’s game.

When Real Madrid traveled to France, they barely attacked and allowed Pochettino’s side to have all the ball. That will not be the case at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos have no choice but to open up and chase the game. The team that scores the first goal on Wednesday evening will get a huge boost although the away goals rule doesn’t apply anymore.

Ancelotti lost the tactical battle in Paris but is expected to right his wrongs this time. Meanwhile, Pochettino will be aiming to repeat another masterclass in what is expected to be a tight encounter.

PSG counting on Mbappe

On paper, PSG have the best attack in world football, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi all at the disposal of the French side.

However, it is Mbappe who has proven to be the club’s main source of goals. The Frenchman suffered an injury in training a few days ago although he is part of the traveling squad. Neymar has been largely inconsistent since joining the Parisians while Messi has also been hot and cold in the French capital.

Mbappe, though, usually rises to the occasion when the going gets tough, as he did by scoring the winner in the first leg against Real Madrid. Now, PSG will be counting on him being fit to help them get past Los Blancos once again. Pochettino said, as quoted by the Standard:

“We talked, he's [Mbappe] fine. At the time, he was crying out and he was in pain. But he could walk easily two hours later. I hope he can train well after the press conference. I think he lacks a bit of naturalness."

“Sometimes, we talk too much. We are calm with Kylian, that's clear. He is mature even if he is young. I don't doubt Kylian. He won't change his way of playing because of what's happening on the outside.”

PSG’s chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League largely hinges on Mbappe. The Frenchman being cleared as fit is a huge morale-booster for the Ligue 1 champions.

