PSG defender could consider his future at club after being ‘fed up with negative dressing room atmosphere’ - Reports

Achraf Hakimi is reportedly considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after just one year in the French capital.

The 23-year-old only joined the Ligue 1 giants last summer in a mega transfer from Inter Milan despite severe interest from several top European clubs. He stated his belief that his ambition could be fulfilled at PSG but events since then have reportedly had him reconsider his stance.

According to a report by Foot Mercato (via HITC), the Morocco international is said to be fed up with the negative atmosphere in the PSG dressing room. This has been in stark contrast to what he was accustomed to at Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, where a healthy dressing room atmosphere reigned supreme.

The PSG dressing room is replete with mega superstars who are among the most famous and wealthiest players in the world.

It therefore comes as no surprise that there are several huge egos to contend with and there have been reports of unprofessional conduct from a number of players.

Another cause for concern for Hakimi is Kylian Mbappe's impending departure from the Parc des Princes. The France international is in the final few months of his deal with the club and has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer as per AS.

Hakimi and Mbappe share a close friendship and if the Frenchman leaves, this could affect him.

PSG's mega project is in danger of collapsing without reaching the promised heights

Lionel Messi has struggled since his arrival

The PSG hierarchy completed one of the most marquee summer transfer windows ever when they announced the arrivals of several high-profile players in 2021.

Lionel Messi's signing from Barcelona was the pick of the bunch. The Argentine maestro was joined by the likes of Sergio Ramos, Georgino Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

These marquee arrivals, coupled with the star names already on the books at PSG, saw them tipped as favorites for the UEFA Champions League. However, the club flattered to deceive in the group stage and could only muster a second-place finish behind Manchester City.

This brought them head-on against Real Madrid in the Round of 16. Despite being in control for much of the tie, Les Parisiens imploded in the dying stages to get knocked out. They were also eliminated from the Coupe de France in embarrassing fashion by Nice.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Exactly at this time last week, Real Madrid’s comeback vs PSG began. Exactly at this time last week, Real Madrid’s comeback vs PSG began. https://t.co/FABAtLEjxa

However, they are primed to reclaim Ligue 1 despite some unconvincing displays.

This has had a spiraling effect, with Mbappe seemingly on his way out of the club, while Neymar and Messi were booed by supporters.

Mauricio Pochettino could also depart his managerial role at the end of the season, while several players might also be let go. This is far from the heights many expected the club to reach this term and the club will have to go back to the drawing board to attempt to get things right.

